Leading Bathroom Remodeling Contractor in Fremont, Bayside Builders Group, Announces Fremont Expansion to Deliver Stunning Home Transformations

Fremont, California, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayside Builders Group, a licensed, bonded, and insured residential remodeling contractor serving the Bay Area, today announced an expansion for its bathroom remodeling services for homeowners in Fremont. With more than 25 years of industry experience, the company continues to deliver custom bathroom transformations designed to improve comfort, function, and the overall appearance of local homes.

Bayside Builders Group, Custom bathroom remodeling for Fremont homeowners.

The announcement reflects Bayside Builders Group’s continued focus on Fremont as more homeowners look for practical ways to update older bathrooms, improve layouts, replace outdated fixtures, and create spaces that better support daily living. From full bathroom renovations to tub-to-shower conversions, custom vanities, tile installation, lighting improvements, and ventilation upgrades, the company provides remodeling solutions tailored to each property.

Custom bathroom remodeling for Fremont homeowners

Bathroom remodeling remains one of the most requested home improvement services among homeowners seeking both immediate lifestyle improvements and long-term property value. In Fremont, many homes include bathrooms that no longer meet the needs of modern families. Common issues include limited storage, outdated tile, poor lighting, inefficient fixtures, aging bathtubs, and layouts that make the room feel smaller than it should.

Bayside Builders Group helps homeowners address these challenges with bathroom renovation plans built around each client’s goals, budget, and property style. The company’s team works with homeowners to evaluate the existing space, identify functional problems, and recommend improvements that create a cleaner, more efficient, and more attractive bathroom environment.

“Every bathroom remodel should feel personal to the homeowner and practical for the way the home is used,” said Shai Drihem, founder of Bayside Builders Group. “The goal is not only to make the bathroom look better, but to make it more comfortable, more functional, and built with quality that lasts.”

Transformations focused on design and daily use

Bayside Builders Group’s bathroom remodeling services are designed to combine visual appeal with everyday performance. The company supports a wide range of renovation needs, including complete bathroom redesigns, walk-in shower installations, new vanities, upgraded countertops, tile flooring, modern lighting, and improved ventilation.

For homeowners seeking a more accessible bathroom, the company can help create safer layouts with walk-in showers, improved spacing, grab-bar planning, and lower-threshold entry points. For clients focused on style, Bayside Builders Group assists with material selections that may include porcelain tile, natural stone accents, frameless shower glass, modern fixtures, and custom cabinetry.

The company also emphasizes water-efficient fixtures and proper ventilation, two important considerations in any bathroom renovation. These upgrades can help improve comfort, reduce unnecessary water use, and limit moisture-related issues over time.

A remodeling process built on clarity

Bayside Builders Group has built its reputation on communication, planning, and detail-driven project management. Each bathroom remodeling project begins with a consultation to understand the homeowner’s priorities and review the existing space. From there, the team develops a clear scope of work that outlines the planned improvements, materials, project expectations, and budget considerations.

This organized process helps homeowners make informed decisions before construction begins. It also allows the company to coordinate each phase of the project, from demolition and preparation to installation and finishing work.

“Our clients want clear communication and dependable workmanship,” Drihem said. “A bathroom remodel is a meaningful investment, so the process should feel organized from the first conversation through final completion.”

Quality craftsmanship across every detail

Bathroom remodeling requires careful attention to waterproofing, tile alignment, plumbing coordination, electrical updates, storage planning, fixture installation, and finish work. Bayside Builders Group approaches each of these details with a focus on durability and long-term performance.

The company’s team works with homeowners to select materials suited to both the design vision and the demands of daily use. Whether the project involves a compact guest bathroom or a larger primary bathroom suite, Bayside Builders Group focuses on creating a finished space that feels cohesive, clean, and professionally built.

By combining practical layouts with refined finishes, the company helps Fremont homeowners create bathrooms that feel updated without losing connection to the character of the home.

Serving Fremont and surrounding Bay Area communities

Although Bayside Builders Group is based in Alameda, the company serves homeowners across the Bay Area, including Fremont, Hayward, Union City, Newark, San Leandro, Oakland, Orinda, Lafayette, and nearby communities. Its regional experience allows the team to work with a wide range of home styles, property conditions, and remodeling goals.

In Fremont, the company continues to see strong interest from homeowners who want bathroom renovations that offer a balance of quality, comfort, and long-term value. Bayside Builders Group’s focus on craftsmanship, communication, and client-centered planning supports that demand while reinforcing the company’s position as a trusted remodeling resource in the local market.

About Bayside Builders Group

Bayside Builders Group is a residential remodeling contractor based in Alameda, California. Fully licensed, bonded, and insured, the company provides home improvement and remodeling services throughout the Bay Area, including bathroom remodeling, kitchen renovations, deck construction, roofing, siding, and outdoor living projects. With more than 25 years of experience, Bayside Builders Group is known for quality workmanship, organized project management, and a customer-focused approach to residential remodeling.

Bayside Builders Group Delivers Stunning Home Transformations

Press Inquiries

Shai Drihem

Bayside Builders Group

Phone: 510-901-9972

Email: info [at] baysidebuildersgroup.com

Website: www.baysidebuildersgroup.com

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/eZQQDw9pHtVaqaSw6

Service Areas: Fremont, Alameda, Oakland, Hayward, San Leandro, Union City, Newark, Orinda, Lafayette, and surrounding Bay Area communities.