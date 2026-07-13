Dynamic Random Access Memory Market Size to Hit USD 334.65 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Random Access Memory Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market was valued at USD 130.20 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 334.65 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.90% from 2026–2035.”

HBM Expansion and AI-Driven Memory Demand to Accelerate Market Growth Globally

The growing adoption of artificial intelligence infrastructure along with the advancement in computing systems has resulted in many opportunities for DRAM companies due to the rise in the use of HBM, DDR5, and future-generation memory technology. The needs for memory and its bandwidth in AI applications are much higher than those in conventional computing applications.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Nanya Technology Corporation

Winbond Electronics Corporation

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC)

ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT)

Integrated Silicon Solution Inc. (ISSI)

Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology Inc. (ESMT)

Macronix International Co. Ltd.

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation

Kioxia Holdings Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Toshiba Corporation

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

Apacer Technology Inc.

Dynamic Random Access Memory Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 130.20 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 334.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.90% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Synchronous DRAM, Burst Extended Data, Output Extended Data, Output Asynchronous DRAM, Fast Page Mode)

• By Technology (DDR4, DDR3, DDR5/GDDR5, DDR2)

• By End-Use (IT and Telecommunication, Defense and Aerospace, Media and Entertainment, Medical and Healthcare, Consumer Electronics)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The market share of Synchronous DRAM in the Dynamic Random-Access Memory market in 2025 stood at 48% owing to the wide use of this product, high speed, and cost-effectiveness. The highest growth rate is estimated in the DDR5/GDDR5 category on account of the increasing need for increased bandwidth, energy efficiency, and performance levels.

By Technology

The Dynamic Random-Access Memory market was dominated by DDR4 with a revenue share of 52% in 2025 because of its extensive application, wide compatibility, efficient performance, and affordability. DDR5 will be expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2026-2035 due to rising demands for high bandwidth and better power efficiency.

By End-Use

The Consumer Electronics category was responsible for contributing 46% of the overall revenue generated from the Dynamic Random-Access Memory market in 2025 due to increased demand from smartphones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and intelligent devices. The IT & Telecommunications category will be the fastest-growing category during the forecast period, thanks to the growing data centers, cloud computing, 5G implementation, and the need for powerful servers.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific region emerged as the top player in the global market for Dynamic Random Access Memory on account of the presence of multiple DRAM manufacturers including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, as well as fabrication plants for semiconductors located in South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and China. The region is known for its strong capability to manufacture electronics products and investments in data centers due to increasing demand for computing technology.

North America accounted for approximately 24.00% of the overall DRAM revenue in 2025 because of the increased investments made in AI infrastructure, hyperscale data centers, cloud computing, and computing systems. The demand for DRAM within North America will be boosted due to the existence of big technology companies as well as government-led semiconductor projects.

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Recent Developments:

• 2025: Samsung Electronics commenced mass production of 12-nanometer class LPDDR5X mobile DRAM at its Pyeongtaek facility, delivering improved bandwidth and power efficiency for AI-capable smartphone platforms.

• 2024: SK hynix began HBM3E production at its M15X Cheongju facility, improving memory bandwidth capabilities for AI accelerator applications and supporting next-generation AI computing infrastructure.

Exclusive Sections of the Dynamic Random Access Memory Market Report (The USPs):

• DRAM TECHNOLOGY & ARCHITECTURE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across synchronous DRAM, DDR technologies, and next-generation memory architectures across computing applications globally.

• AI DATA CENTER & HBM DEMAND METRICS – helps you evaluate the impact of artificial intelligence workloads, hyperscale infrastructure expansion, and high-bandwidth memory adoption on DRAM market growth.

• DDR5 & NEXT-GENERATION MEMORY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you analyze the transition from DDR4 to DDR5 technology driven by high-performance computing, gaming, and enterprise applications.

• CONSUMER ELECTRONICS & MOBILE MEMORY METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities from smartphones, laptops, gaming devices, and connected consumer electronics requiring advanced DRAM solutions.

• SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN METRICS – helps you assess regional production capabilities, manufacturing investments, and strategic DRAM supply chain developments globally.

• COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & DRAM EXPANSION METRICS – helps you evaluate competitive positioning of leading memory manufacturers based on technology advancements, production capacity, and AI memory market opportunities globally.

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