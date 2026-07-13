[Latest] Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Size/Share Worth USD 1846 Million by 2035 at a 11.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Sodium-ion Battery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Refurbished Phones, Used Phones), By Price Point (Low-priced Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones (Less than $200), Mid-Priced Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones ($200-$500), Premium Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones (More than $500)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global sodium-ion battery market was valued at approximately USD 605 million in 2025, is expected to reach USD 676 million in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 1846 million by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Sodium-Ion Battery Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20112

Sodium-Ion Battery Market Revenue and Trends

A sodium-ion battery (also known as a Na-ion battery, Na-ion cell, or Na-ion chemistry) is a type of rechargeable battery similar to a lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery that is under development. In a sodium-ion cell, the alkali metal sodium (Na) is used as a charge carrier when moving between the cathode and anode during discharge and charge, respectively. Similar to the Li-ion battery, the Na-ion battery utilizes the charge transfer mechanism occurring in the battery; however, sodium replaces lithium to serve as the charge host. Sodium-ion batteries have gained a lot of interest nowadays as promising batteries for grid-scale storage and electric mobility, with cost, purpose, safety, and sustainability advantages over Li-ion batteries.

Request a Customized Copy of the Sodium-Ion Battery Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=20112

What are the factors that have a significant contribution to the growth of the sodium-ion battery market?

The growth of the sodium-ion battery market is forecasted to be primarily driven by emerging demand from electric vehicles (EVs), currently underpinned by legislative mandates and EV adoption targets everywhere. In terms of global averages, the IEA estimates that more than 20 million EVs will be sold globally by 2025, equating to >25% of total car sales, with rates of EV development driven by new policy incentives and stricter emissions standards.

In terms of the aforementioned trends, Canada has a target of 100% EV vehicles by 2035 the UK and the EU are both updating and constraining vehicle emission standards, and China potentially representing ~60% EV takeaway value by 2025 as a result of direct new incentives and incentive schemes for replacement as a result of government-led policies collectively represents an acceleration in demand for batteries, with EVs noted to constitute more than 85% of global demand and exceed 950 GWh in 2024, which creates immediately a demand for a scalable low-cost resource-abundant alternative to the incumbent Li-ion.

Request a Customized Copy of the Sodium-Ion Battery Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/

The increasing use of batteries in various industrial and commercial applications has also played a crucial role in the expansion of the Sodium-Ion Battery Market. With the rise of industry-scale adoption of environmentally friendly, cost-effective products, the batteries are being used at a rapid pace commercially for the grid as a large-scale energy storage system and backup power for industrial applications, data centers, telecommunication, and information technology. Sodium batteries offer an alternative to Li-ion with lower cost and greater safety for large-scale, steady-state, and continuous operation where cost and safety outweigh other parameters.

There is increasing commercial demand for battery usage in various applications, such as logistics and warehouses, and, on a small scale, also in mobility solutions, to meet the ever-growing need for reliable, scalable, and steady multi-purpose power solutions. Compared to Li-ion batteries, sodium-ion batteries are always a low-cost alternative for stationary applications. With rising industrialization and urbanization, lithium-ion batteries are gradually losing their market share in most practical applications in both stationary and semi-mobile spaces, pushing users more towards sodium batteries. The market applications are witnessing an upward trend due to the increasing use of industrial electrification and digital infrastructure globally in the near future.

(A free sample of the Sodium-ion Battery report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the top market players, their business strategies, sales volume, and revenue analysis.

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the sodium-ion battery report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Sodium-Ion Battery Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific held the highest market share in 2025. The growth is due to the high adoption of EVs, especially in China and India. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives drive the regional market growth.

In addition the North American market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing integration of renewable energy and the rising investment in advanced technology drive this growth.

Request a Customized Copy of the Sodium-Ion Battery Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the sodium-ion battery market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the sodium-ion battery market forward?

What are the sodium-ion battery industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the sodium-ion battery market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report on sodium-ion batteries and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by types of services, by end-user services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Sodium-ion Battery Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 676 million Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 1846 million Market Size in 2025 USD 605 million CAGR Growth Rate 11.8% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Type, Price Point and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Request a Customized Copy of the Sodium-Ion Battery Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/

We customize your report to align with your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still Looking for More Information? Do you want data for inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or media?

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Sodium-ion Battery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Refurbished Phones, Used Phones), By Price Point (Low-priced Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones (Less than $200), Mid-Priced Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones ($200-$500), Premium Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones (More than $500)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/

Recent Developments

In November 2024, CATL revealed its second-generation sodium-ion battery, which it plans to launch in 2025. The upgraded battery enhances energy density to more than 200 Wh/kg and provides improved safety, resistance to low temperatures, and quicker charging. Production on a large scale will start in 2027, with the technology intended to substitute lithium-ion batteries in compact vehicles.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Sodium-Ion Battery Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

A personalized market brief by the author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Battery Backup Unit Market

Quantum Computing in Energy and Utility Market

Green Steel Market

Wire and Cable Market

Bunker Fuel Market

Slickline Services Market

Transformer Core Market

Pipeline Safety Market

Pipeline Monitoring System Market

Green Gas Market

Nuclear Reactor Construction Market

Substation Maintenance Market

List of the prominent players in the sodium-ion battery market:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)

Faradion Ltd

Natron Energy Inc.

HiNa Battery Technology Co. Ltd

Altris AB

TIAMAT SAS

AMTE Power PLC

NGK Insulators Ltd

BYD Co. Ltd

Northvolt AB

Clarios International

Peak Energy

Panasonic Energy Co.

BLUETTI Power Inc.

North American Battery Systems (NABS)

Sodium Ion Technologies LLC

Others

The sodium-ion battery market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Sodium Sulfur Battery

Sodium Salt Battery

Sodium Air Battery

By End-use

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Energy Storage

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Sodium-Ion Battery Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This sodium-ion battery market research/analysis report contains answers to the following questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Sodium-Ion Battery Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Sodium-ion Battery Market? What were the capacity, production value, cost, and PROFIT of the sodium-ion battery market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Sodium-ion Battery Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the sodium-ion battery market, considering its applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Sodium-ion Battery Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a sodium-ion battery market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the sodium-ion battery industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Sodium-ion Battery Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Sodium-ion Battery Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Sodium-Ion Battery Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/

Reasons to Purchase Sodium-ion Battery Market Report

The Sodium-ion Battery Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, using segmentation based on economic and non-economic factors.

Sodium-ion Battery The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Sodium-ion Battery Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Sodium-ion Battery Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global sodium-ion battery market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Sodium-ion Battery Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide sodium-ion battery market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the sodium-ion battery market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the sodium-ion battery market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide sodium-ion battery market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the sodium-ion battery industry.

Managers in the sodium-ion battery sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide sodium-ion battery market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in sodium-ion battery products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Sodium-Ion Battery Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies, regularly working towards sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI is a one-stop solution for data collection and investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts advise clients on aspects such as strategies for future estimation, forecasting, opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Frank Gittens

CMI Consulting LLC

701 Tillery Street Unit 12-1333

Austin, Texas 78702

United States

USA: +1 737-734-2707

APAC: +91 20 46022736

WhatsApp No : +1 801 639 9061

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.healthcareforesights.com/

Buy this Premium Sodium-ion Battery Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sodium-ion-battery-market/