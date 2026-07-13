Old National Bank Foundation celebrates 20 years, $40+ million in Community Impact

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – In celebration of its 20th anniversary and two decades of helping build stronger, more vibrant and prosperous communities, the Old National Bank Foundation is donating a total of $20,000 to 20 nonprofit organizations throughout its nine-state footprint.

Since its start in 2006, the Old National Bank Foundation has granted more than $40 million to nonprofit organizations in the communities Old National serves. The most recent grant cycle, with more than 200 grants awarded totaling more than $3 million, was the largest in the Foundation’s history.

“For 20 years, the (Old National Bank) Foundation has helped turn compassion into action and possibility into progress for communities across our footprint,” said Kathy Schoettlin, Old National Chief Communications, Culture, & Social Responsibility Officer. “While that legacy is something we are deeply proud of, what inspires us most is knowing there is still so much more impact we can make. As we look ahead, our commitment remains clear: to invest in the people, partnerships and organizations that help communities thrive for generations to come.”

‘20 for 20’ Campaign Honors Nonprofit Impact

As part of the anniversary celebration, the Foundation is launching "20 for 20: Celebrating Two Decades of Community Impact." This campaign will recognize 20 nonprofit organizations who have used past Foundation support to make a meaningful impact in the communities they serve. Each of the 20 nonprofit organizations will receive a $1,000 donation and be featured on oldnational.com through a weekly spotlight that runs through the end of the year.

“Our ‘20 for 20’ campaign recognizes 20 organizations that have helped strengthen communities and expand opportunity through their partnership with the Old National Bank Foundation,” said Old National Bank Foundation President Joe Kiser. “Their leadership, innovation, and commitment to serving others reflect the very best of what can happen when communities come together around a shared purpose. As we celebrate the Foundation’s 20th anniversary, these organizations represent the many communities, causes, and partnerships that have shaped the Foundation’s work over the past two decades.”

A Legacy of Commitment, A Future of Opportunity

For two decades, the Old National Bank Foundation has partnered with nonprofit organizations to support impactful programs and projects that create meaningful, lasting change. As part of Old National Bank's broader charitable giving efforts, the Foundation invests in initiatives designed to enhance quality of life and expand opportunities across the Bank's multi-state footprint, which stretches from the Upper Midwest into portions of the Southeast.

Recent Foundation grantees have included:

Hearts & Hammers Twin Cities (Minneapolis, MN) -- ONB Foundation funding enables free home-improvement assistance to low-income seniors, disabled individuals, and veteran homeowners, ensuring they can age in place safely.

ONB Foundation funding enables free home-improvement assistance to low-income seniors, disabled individuals, and veteran homeowners, ensuring they can age in place safely. ChooseWell Communities (Louisville, KY) – ONB grant funding supports CWC’s Housing First initiative which ensures Louisville-area families remain anchored in safe, affordable housing as their parents navigate early recovery and their children’s crucial first five years.

ONB grant funding supports CWC’s Housing First initiative which ensures Louisville-area families remain anchored in safe, affordable housing as their parents navigate early recovery and their children’s crucial first five years. BizStarts Milwaukee (Milwaukee, WI) -- Through its funding, the ONB Foundation enables an ecosystem of training and support for new or emerging Milwaukee entrepreneurs from low- to moderate-income BIPOC communities.



Old National Bank Foundation Funding Priorities

Funding from the Old National Bank Foundation targets innovative programs that enhance the quality of life within Old National-served communities in support of the following strategic initiatives: Affordable Housing, Workforce Development, Economic Development and Financial Empowerment.

To learn more about the Old National Bank Foundation, and to view the ’20 for 20’ weekly recipient spotlights, click here.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the fifth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $73 billion of assets and $39 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2026, Points of Light named Old National to “The Civic 50” for the third consecutive year – an honor recognizing the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States – and also named Old National the Financials Sector Leader among nominated banks and financial services organizations.