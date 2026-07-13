After 35 Years Running Safaris from Arusha, Safari-TZ Says the Northern Circuit Is Still the One to Book in 2027

ARUSHA, Tanzania, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safari-TZ, the Arusha safari operator that has been putting travelers into Tanzania’s national parks since 1991, marks 35 years on the ground this year. To go with the milestone, the company is sharing its safari outlook for 2027: where its guides and trip planners say travelers should go, and when to book.





The outlook starts where Tanzania safaris have always started: the north. The Serengeti remains the most requested park on Safari-TZ’s books, and the company sees no reason for that to change. The migration is somewhere inside the ecosystem every month of the year, the resident big cats around Seronera never leave, and Ngorongoro Crater sits directly on the route in or out. Tarangire, in the dry months, pulls elephant herds to its river in numbers the brochures undersell. Thirty-five years in, the company’s position is simple: the northern circuit is still the best safari in Africa, and 2027 will not be the year that changes.

The practical warning in the outlook is about timing, not destination. The July to October peak now fills far earlier than most first-time planners expect, and travelers who want the Serengeti at migration time in 2027 should have dates and deposits settled early in the year, not mid-year. Those with flexible dates get a second window the crowds mostly miss: the calving season on the southern Serengeti plains, roughly January to March, when the grass is green, the predators are busy and the lodges are easier to book.

“For more than 35 years, Northern Tanzania has remained our strongest safari circuit because nowhere else combines the Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Tarangire and Lake Manyara in such a seamless journey. While the landscapes and wildlife have never lost their appeal, what has changed is demand—today, the best camps and lodges are often fully booked months in advance, making early planning more important than ever,” said Paul Solomon, Founder and Managing Director of Safari-TZ.

Month-by-month planning guidance for the Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Tarangire and Lake Manyara is available in the company’s free Best Time to Visit Tanzania guide at https://www.safari-tz.com/free-best-time-to-visit-tanzania

Safari-TZ will follow the outlook with its first annual Tanzania Safari Trends Report in January 2027, built from the company’s own enquiry and booking records.

ABOUT SAFARI-TZ

Safari-TZ (https://www.safari-tz.com/) is a TATO-registered safari and trekking operator based in Arusha, Tanzania, operating since 1991. The company plans and runs private safaris across Tanzania and Zanzibar with its own vehicle fleet and guide team. Enquiries: info@safari-tz.com | WhatsApp +255 740 666 662.