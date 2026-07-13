Presidio Completes Acquisition of LookingPoint

Deal expands Presidio’s presence in California, one of the country’s top tech markets

Adds deep regional relationships

Strengthens advanced networking, security, cloud, and AI infrastructure capabilities

Supports Presidio’s AI vision to help clients modernize and operate more efficiently

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio , a leading global digital services and AI solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of LookingPoint , a California-based IT solutions provider specializing in networking, security, cloud, and AI infrastructure solutions for enterprise companies. LookingPoint helps organizations use technology to support growth and improve operational efficiency.

Founded in 2010, LookingPoint brings deep expertise across key technology partners. This acquisition marks an important milestone in Presidio’s AI-first growth strategy, expanding its West Coast presence with complementary capabilities that strengthen its core networking, security, and infrastructure practices, and advancing the AI-enabled operating model where Presidio is investing next.

“We are at one of the most exciting times in Presidio’s history. Our acquisition of LookingPoint strengthens our presence in one of the country’s most prominent technology markets. We are joining two teams with a shared focus on customer trust, technical depth, and business outcomes,” said Bob Cagnazzi, Chief Executive Officer of Presidio. “LookingPoint’s experienced team of engineers and AI capabilities complements Presidio’s broader strategy to help clients modernize, secure, and scale the technology foundations required for AI transformation.”

Supporting Presidio’s AI Vision

LookingPoint shares Presidio's passion for AI-driven infrastructure, software, and services that enhance productivity, helping clients operate more efficiently and scale AI across the enterprise. With the acquisition of LookingPoint, Presidio will be positioned to help clients:

Modernize core infrastructure across networking, cloud, data center, and collaboration environments

across networking, cloud, data center, and collaboration environments Strengthen security and resilience through deeper cybersecurity expertise and expanded partner capabilities

through deeper cybersecurity expertise and expanded partner capabilities Operate more efficiently by applying automation, AI-enabled productivity, and managed services expertise

by applying automation, AI-enabled productivity, and managed services expertise Scale AI across the enterprise with the infrastructure, governance, and services needed to support long-term transformation

LookingPoint’s clients will gain access to Presidio’s national scale and expanded portfolio of global capabilities.

Creating More Value for Clients and Partners

“We founded LookingPoint with a clear goal: to help customers become more productive, agile, and empowered using advanced technology,” said Sean Barr, President and Founder of LookingPoint. “Joining Presidio enables us to continue that mission with greater scale and new opportunities to support customers on their modernization journeys. We’re excited to start this next chapter with Presidio.”

Existing clients and partners of both organizations can expect continued service and delivery excellence as the combined organization works to expand capabilities and innovation across California and the broader U.S. market.

About Presidio

Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries. Decades of building traditional IT foundations have created deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio's expert technical team provides managed services, enables actionable data insights, develops custom applications, and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally.

For more information, visit www.presidio.com .

About LookingPoint

LookingPoint is a leading solutions provider specializing in advanced IT infrastructure solutions. LookingPoint provides design consulting, professional services, and managed services to its customers. LookingPoint can augment clients’ existing IT teams through its Next Care Managed Services , and recommends IT product solutions tailored to each customer’s unique business and compliance requirements. Through its Integration Center, LookingPoint also provides secure staging, configuration, integration, testing, and deployment services that help customers accelerate IT rollouts and ensure consistent, deployment-ready infrastructure.

By focusing technology alignment around core IT principles, LookingPoint delivers a consistent customer experience based on each client’s distinct business requirements.

For more information, visit www.lookingpoint.com .

Media Contact

PAN for Presidio

presidio@pancomm.com

LookingPoint

sales@lookingpoint.com

