ENT & Allergy Associates Welcomes Renowned Otolaryngologist and Facial Plastic Surgeon Sydney C. Butts, MD, FACS

Tarrytown, New York, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT & Allergy Associates (ENTA), the nation's largest otolaryngology, allergy, and audiology practice, is pleased to announce that Sydney C. Butts, MD, FACS, a nationally recognized otolaryngologist and facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, will join its Bay Ridge West office in Brooklyn, New York, effective September 1, 2026.

Dr. Butts brings more than two decades of clinical, academic, and leadership experience to ENTA. Widely respected throughout the specialty, she has served in numerous leadership roles at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, including Chief of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Throughout her distinguished career, she has been recognized for her contributions to patient care, resident education, surgical innovation, and leadership within the field of otolaryngology.

At ENTA, Dr. Butts will provide comprehensive care for both adult and pediatric patients, with a particular focus on facial plastic and reconstructive surgery to restore form and function and enhance aesthetics. She works closely with patients who seek reconstruction after excision of facial skin cancers. She also has been dedicated to the treatment of facial injuries sustained from trauma resulting from falls, sports, and other accidents. She brings a unified approach to patients who seek rhinoplasty surgery that can improve their breathing and appearance. Among children, she has been involved in complex surgery to correct congenital anomalies including cleft lip and palate and congenital ear deformities. She is also excited to offer office-based procedures that can address facial changes related to aging.

Dr. Butts earned her medical degree, cum laude, from Yale University School of Medicine. She completed her residency in Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center and subsequently completed a fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at SUNY Upstate Medical University.

An accomplished educator, researcher, and mentor, Dr. Butts has received numerous honors throughout her career, including the SUNY Downstate GME Teacher of the Year Award, the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery Honor Award, and the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health Leadership Award. She has also been recognized repeatedly for her commitment to resident education, leadership, and community service.

“Dr. Butts is one of the most respected otolaryngologists and facial plastic surgeons in New York,” said Steven Gold, MD, President of ENT & Allergy Associates. “Her exceptional clinical expertise, academic accomplishments, commitment to education, and longstanding dedication to patient care make her an extraordinary addition to our physician team. We are thrilled to welcome her to ENTA.”

Dr. Butts will practice at ENTA's Bay Ridge West office, where she will join otolaryngologists Ramez Habib, MD, FACS; Wesley L. Davison, MD; Christopher Song, MD; and allergist/immunologist Carolyn Kwiat, MD.

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office, or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About the ENT & Allergy Associates Network:

ENT & Allergy Associates (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology network in the country, with over 475 clinicians who practice in over 80 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT & Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

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