Disposable Endoscopes Market Size Projected to Hit USD 10.47 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Disposable Endoscopes Market Size was valued at USD 2.58 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.47 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 15.04% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Rising demand for single-use endoscopes, increasing infection prevention initiatives, growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and stricter hospital sterilization protocols continue to accelerate market growth worldwide.

The Disposable Endoscopes Market continues to expand as healthcare providers prioritize infection prevention, patient safety, and minimally invasive procedures. Rising concerns over hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and cross-contamination associated with reusable endoscopes are accelerating the adoption of single-use endoscopes worldwide.

Get a Sample Copy of the Disposable Endoscopes Market Report 2026–2035: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8524

Infection Prevention and Single-Use Endoscope Adoption Drive Disposable Endoscopes Market Growth

Rising concerns over hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and cross-contamination are transforming endoscopy practices worldwide. Healthcare providers are increasingly replacing reusable endoscopes with single-use endoscopes to eliminate sterilization challenges, improve patient safety, and enhance clinical efficiency. Growing procedure volumes across pulmonology, gastroenterology, urology, and bariatrics continue to drive demand for disposable endoscopy devices.

Disposable Endoscopes Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

The Bronchoscopes segment accounted for about 28.45% market share within the global market for Disposable Endoscopes in 2025 owing to increasing demand for procedures that diagnose and treat conditions of the lungs, rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, and increasing adoption of disposable bronchoscopes that prevent cross-contamination. It is expected that the Gastrointestinal Endoscopes segment would be growing at the highest rate over the forecast period owing to increasing instances of GI disorders and colonoscopies.

By Application

Pulmonology segment generated around 34.12% market share in 2025 due to high burden of respiratory diseases, growing number of bronchoscopies and stringent infection prevention policies. Gastroenterology segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to rise in colorectal cancer screening program, growing number of gastrointestinal procedures and disposable endoscopy devices adoption.

By End User

Hospitals accounted for the highest market share of around 55.36% in 2025 due to the high number of patients, better procedural facilities, and strict infection control measures. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rise in outpatient surgeries, preference for minimally invasive surgery, and increased demand for cost-effective and efficient single-use endoscopes.

By Distribution Channel

The Direct Sales segment dominated the market, contributing around 50.27% to its revenue share in 2025 owing to solid purchase linkages established between suppliers and large healthcare organizations. The Online Platforms segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing digital procurement networks amongst small hospitals and specialty centers.

North America Leads the Disposable Endoscopes Market While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

In 2025, North America held the maximum revenue share of about 38.45% in the global market of Disposable Endoscopes owing to its well-developed healthcare facilities, large number of procedures performed, strict infection control laws, and prevalence of disposable medical instruments.

The U.S. Disposable Endoscopes Market was valued at USD 0.81 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.16 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.57%. Rising demand for single-use bronchoscopes, disposable gastrointestinal endoscopes, infection prevention technologies, and minimally invasive procedures continues to support market expansion across hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

The Europe Disposable Endoscopes Market was valued at USD 0.70 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.85 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.04%. Growth is supported by stringent infection prevention regulations, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, expanding hospital infrastructure, and strong demand for single-use endoscopy devices across Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.07% during the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare infrastructure investments, rising endoscopic procedure volumes, expanding hospital networks, and growing awareness of hospital-acquired infection prevention across China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Ambu A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

Pentax Medical (HOYA Corporation)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

STERIS plc

Baxter International Inc.

Verathon Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

CooperSurgical Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co., Ltd.

3NT Medical Ltd.

ScoutCam Inc.

OTU Medical Inc.

Innovex Medical Co.

Flexible Medical Systems Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2025: Ambu A/S launched the aScope 5 Uretero, a single-use ureteroscope featuring high-definition imaging for advanced urological procedures.

Ambu A/S launched the aScope 5 Uretero, a single-use ureteroscope featuring high-definition imaging for advanced urological procedures. 2025: Karl Storz introduced the Slimline C-MAC S, a single-use video laryngoscope designed to improve airway management across hospital settings.

Purchase the Disposable Endoscopes Market Report with Detailed Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2035: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8524

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DISPOSABLE ENDOSCOPY TECHNOLOGY & PRODUCT INNOVATION ANALYSIS – Evaluates single-use endoscope technologies, high-definition imaging, flexible and rigid device innovations, and next-generation product development.

– Evaluates single-use endoscope technologies, high-definition imaging, flexible and rigid device innovations, and next-generation product development. INFECTION CONTROL & CLINICAL SAFETY BENCHMARKING – Examines hospital-acquired infection prevention, cross-contamination reduction, patient safety initiatives, and clinical adoption trends across healthcare facilities.

– Examines hospital-acquired infection prevention, cross-contamination reduction, patient safety initiatives, and clinical adoption trends across healthcare facilities. MINIMALLY INVASIVE PROCEDURE & END-USER INSIGHTS – Assesses procedural growth across pulmonology, gastroenterology, urology, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers driving market demand.

– Assesses procedural growth across pulmonology, gastroenterology, urology, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers driving market demand. GLOBAL PROCUREMENT & DISTRIBUTION LANDSCAPE – Provides insights into direct sales strategies, digital procurement platforms, healthcare purchasing trends, and supply chain developments.

– Provides insights into direct sales strategies, digital procurement platforms, healthcare purchasing trends, and supply chain developments. REGULATORY & HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE TRACKER – Analyzes regulatory approvals, infection-control policies, reimbursement developments, and healthcare modernization initiatives influencing market growth.

– Analyzes regulatory approvals, infection-control policies, reimbursement developments, and healthcare modernization initiatives influencing market growth. NEXT-GENERATION DISPOSABLE ENDOSCOPY OUTLOOK – Explores future opportunities across AI-assisted imaging, integrated visualization systems, advanced therapeutic endoscopy, and minimally invasive surgical innovations.

Disposable Endoscopes Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.58 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 10.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.04% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Bronchoscopes, Urologic Endoscopes, Arthroscopes, Laparoscopes, Gastrointestinal Endoscopes, Others)

• By Application (Pulmonology, Urology, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Others)

• By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Platforms, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Related Market Reports

Endoscopes Market Growth Analysis 2026

Flexible Endoscopes Market Size Trends 2026

Rigid Endoscopes Market Share Report 2026

Endoscope Reprocessing Market Growth Outlook 2026

Endoscopy Devices Market Size Analysis 2026

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.