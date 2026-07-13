Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Intuit Inc. (INTU)

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Intuit Inc. (“Intuit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INTU) securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) they had overstated Intuit’s competitive advantages and growth, as well as the overall strength and sustainability of its business model and operations; (ii) in reality, Intuit was losing significant business in its tax-related business, particularly in its Turbo Tax business, as a result of, inter alia, increasing competitive and pricing pressures; (iii) accordingly, Intuit’s previously issued FY 2026 TurboTax revenue growth guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Intuit should contact the Firm prior to the September 8, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .