Alterra IOS Secures $400 Million Industrial Outdoor Storage Refinancing From Truist and KeyBank

Transaction utilizes pledge of equity structure in place of traditional property mortgages, enabling portfolio-level financing across 99 properties in 27 states

New financing increases total debt commitments across Alterra’s fully discretionary IOS funds to more than $2 billion

Facility delivers faster execution, lower transaction costs, and non-recourse, scalable capital for continued growth across Alterra’s IOS platform









The financing was secured by a portfolio of 99 IOS properties totaling 551 usable acres and nearly 2.1 million square feet of accompanying warehouse space. (Credit: Alterra IOS)



PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterra IOS (“Alterra”), a prominent player in the industrial outdoor storage (“IOS”) sector that has acquired more than 495 sites nationwide, today announced the successful closing of a $400 million refinancing led by Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE: TFC) and KeyBank (NYSE: KEY), supporting the continued expansion of its growing industrial outdoor storage platform.

Secured by a portfolio of 99 IOS properties spanning 27 states, the financing was executed utilizing an equity pledge framework in place of traditional asset-level mortgages. The structure enables streamlined execution and portfolio-level underwriting. Of the total financing, Truist provided $225 million as Administrative Agent, Joint Lead Arranger and Active Bookrunner, and KeyBank National Association committed $175 million as Syndication Agent, Joint Lead Arranger and Active Bookrunner.

“This transaction reflects a shift toward more scalable, platform-based financing solutions in real estate,” said Scott Whittle, Chief Financial Officer at Alterra IOS. “For portfolios like IOS, which consist of a high volume of assets, traditional mortgage structures can be time- and cost-intensive. An equity pledge structure allows us to operate more efficiently by reducing legal and administrative burden, accelerating execution and preserving flexibility as we continue to grow the platform.”

“Structures like this are becoming more relevant as institutional capital seeks efficient ways to access fragmented sectors at scale,” said Kate Mooney, Alterra Senior Associate, Capital Markets. “As IOS portfolios have grown and matured, lenders have developed greater comfort underwriting diversified portfolios rather than individual assets. Equity pledge facilities reflect that evolution and provide both borrowers and lenders with a more practical and efficient financing solution.”

Collectively, the portfolio of 99 IOS properties totals 551 usable acres and nearly 2.1 million square feet of accompanying warehouse space. Each site is located in a major U.S. industrial and logistics corridor in core markets across California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.

This transaction comes on the heels of several significant funding transactions for Alterra, including a $244 million equity-based pledge issued by Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies (BREDs), $103 million in acquisition financing from PGIM (NYSE: PRU); and a $100 million revolving credit facility from Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO).

“Industrial outdoor storage has emerged as one of the most compelling segments within industrial real estate,” said Nadia Mahmoud, Managing Director, Real Estate Corporate Banking at Truist. “As the landscape continues to evolve, we’re seeing increasing demand for financing solutions that can match the scale and complexity of this asset class. We’re proud to deliver the flexibility and expertise that clients need to capitalize on this growing market.”

“IOS continues to benefit from durable demand fundamentals and a constrained supply environment, particularly in core logistics corridors,” said Joshua Mayers, Senior Vice President, KeyBank. “Alterra’s operational track record, and this portfolio’s quality, allowed Truist and KeyBank to provide a flexible and creative credit facility structure to support the Company’s continued growth.”

Alterra has raised more than $2 billion in institutional financing across its discretionary ventures, Alterra IOS Venture II ($524 million) and Venture III ($925 million), complementing $1.45 billion in equity raised for its closed-end funds.

Alterra has acquired more than 495 properties across 39 states as of Q2 2026, reinforcing its position as the industry’s leading owner and operator in a historically fragmented and undercapitalized asset class. As a vertically integrated investor, developer and operator of IOS, Alterra’s investment strategy focuses on acquiring prime IOS locations within dense, infill logistics and transportation gateways, ensuring proximity to critical infrastructure and end-users.

About Alterra IOS

Alterra’s industrial real estate platform, Alterra IOS , is dedicated to providing real estate solutions through property acquisition, development, management & leasing for tenants in the heavy industrial & outdoor storage space. Focused on low-building coverage sites with large, stabilized yard space to accommodate an array of uses such as vehicle, material, and equipment storage, Alterra brings an institutional comprehension of the municipal & logistical complexities in securing mission critical real estate in a sector of the U.S. industrial landscape. Over the past ten years, Alterra IOS has created tenant relationships in the transportation & logistics, vehicle storage, equipment rental, infrastructure services, and building materials industries through the acquisition or development of over 480 properties across 39 states as of Q2 2026. The dedicated team of investment, property management, construction, and asset management professionals provide tenants the resources to grow and improve their businesses on a national level.

Alterra IOS Manager is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This information is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. Such an offer will only be made by means of a confidential private placement memorandum and related subscription documents. Furthermore, Alterra IOS Venture II and Alterra IOS Venture III are closed to new investors.

Media Contact:

media@alterraproperty.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffb692aa-f806-4164-b934-8359f7550377