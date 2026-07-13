Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from July 6 to July 9, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from July 6 to July 9, 2026

Puteaux, July 13, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from July 6 to July 9, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 15th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2026:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/06/2026FR001243512112,14528.2065AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/06/2026FR001243512158,87428.2085CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/06/2026FR001243512111,26728.1846TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/06/2026FR001243512193,83528.1975XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/07/2026FR001243512111,80527.5308AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/07/2026FR001243512158,09527.5337CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/07/2026FR001243512112,49227.5412TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/07/2026FR001243512192,69127.5352XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/08/2026FR001243512113,23626.3767AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/08/2026FR001243512165,16526.3738CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/08/2026FR001243512113,14026.3628TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/08/2026FR001243512193,42626.3751XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49207/09/2026FR001243512141,45026.1878XPAR
 Total577,62127.2695 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 28th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2026.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from July 6 to July 9, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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