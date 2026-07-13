Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from July 6 to July 9, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from July 6 to July 9, 2026

Puteaux, July 13, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from July 6 to July 9, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 15th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2026:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/06/2026 FR0012435121 12,145 28.2065 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/06/2026 FR0012435121 58,874 28.2085 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/06/2026 FR0012435121 11,267 28.1846 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/06/2026 FR0012435121 93,835 28.1975 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/07/2026 FR0012435121 11,805 27.5308 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/07/2026 FR0012435121 58,095 27.5337 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/07/2026 FR0012435121 12,492 27.5412 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/07/2026 FR0012435121 92,691 27.5352 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/08/2026 FR0012435121 13,236 26.3767 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/08/2026 FR0012435121 65,165 26.3738 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/08/2026 FR0012435121 13,140 26.3628 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/08/2026 FR0012435121 93,426 26.3751 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/09/2026 FR0012435121 41,450 26.1878 XPAR Total 577,621 27.2695



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 28th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2026.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

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