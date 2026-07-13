Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report — Just Released; Comprehensive 181-Page Analysis with Broad Product and Application Scope

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market (By Product, Gestation Period, Pregnancy Risk, Technology, Application, End User, and Region), Key Company Profiles, Market Dynamics, Trends and Recent Developments - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market, valued at USD 5.08 billion in 2025, is projected to surpass USD 9.85 billion by 2032. NIPT, utilizing cell-free fetal DNA (cfDNA) from maternal blood, offers a safer and more accurate screening option for fetal chromosomal disorders, including trisomies and sex chromosome aneuploidies, compared to conventional invasive procedures. NIPT can be performed at 9-10 weeks of gestation, facilitating earlier clinical decision-making.

This market is driven by rising chromosomal abnormalities, increased maternal age, and growing awareness of early prenatal screening benefits. The expanding clinical applications of NIPT, technological advancements, reduced sequencing costs, and improved bioinformatics enhance its accuracy and adoption. Favorable reimbursement policies, government initiatives, and a preference for non-invasive methods also fuel market growth.

Recent Developments

Natera launched Fetal Focus in August 2025, a non-invasive test for cystic fibrosis and other inherited single-gene conditions, achieving over 90% accuracy. Supported by the EXPAND trial, it provides crucial prenatal information without invasive procedures, especially when the baby's father is unavailable for genetic testing.

In October 2024, Yourgene Health partnered with Genetix to offer Colombia's first local NIPT service, significantly reducing turnaround times and improving access to advanced prenatal genetic screening services.

By Product: Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Key Takeaways

Consumables & reagents dominated the market in 2025 due to recurring use in procedures and high diagnostic demand.

The instruments segment, supported by advanced NGS platforms and automated systems, accounted for over 25% of the market.

By Gestation Period: Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Key Takeaways

The 13-24 weeks segment led the market due to high cfDNA concentration and test accuracy.

The 0-12 weeks segment is the fastest-growing, driven by early risk assessment demand and technological advancements.

The 25-36 weeks segment has a smaller market share, reserved for follow-up evaluations or late-term assessments.

By Pregnancy Risk: Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Key Takeaways

High- and average-risk pregnancy segments dominated the market, supported by strong clinical adoption and guidelines.

The low-risk pregnancy segment is the fastest-growing, propelled by increasing acceptance of universal screening.

By Technology: Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Key Takeaways

NGS technology dominated, offering high accuracy and broad genomic coverage.

Array technology is notable for targeted genetic testing of sub-chromosomal abnormalities.

PCR technology is set for rapid growth, favored for its cost-effectiveness and quick results.

By Application: Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Key Takeaways

Trisomy detection remains the largest contributor to the market, driven by strong clinical adoption and accuracy.

The microdeletion syndrome segment is the fastest-growing application area.

By End User: Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Key Takeaways

Diagnostic laboratories dominated in 2025, providing efficient sample processing with advanced sequencing platforms.

Hospitals & clinics hold a significant share, integrating NIPT into routine prenatal care.

By Region: Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Key Takeaways

North America led the market, bolstered by advanced infrastructure and widespread adoption.

Europe follows with established screening programs and access to genetic testing.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by healthcare expenditure, maternal age rise, and improved technology access.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, analyzed from multiple viewpoints including product, gestation period, pregnancy risk, technology, application, end user, and region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Design

2.2 Research Approach

2.3 Data Collection Methods

2.4 Market Assumptions



3. Global - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast (2021 - 2032)



4. Global - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Share and Forecast (2021 - 2032)

4.1 By Product - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Share and Forecast

4.2 By Gestation Period - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Share and Forecast

4.3 By Pregnancy Risk - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Share and Forecast

4.4 By Technology - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Share and Forecast

4.5 By Application - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Share and Forecast

4.6 By End User - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Share and Forecast

4.7 By Region - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Share and Forecast



5. By Product - Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast (2021 - 2032)

5.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing - Consumables & Reagents Market and Forecast

5.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing - Instruments Market and Forecast



6. By Gestation Period - Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast (2021 - 2032)

6.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing - (0-12) Weeks Market and Forecast

6.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing - (13-24) Weeks Market and Forecast

6.3 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing - (25-36) Weeks Market and Forecast



7. By Pregnancy Risk - Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast (2021 - 2032)

7.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing - High & Average Risk Market and Forecast

7.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing - Low Risk Market and Forecast



8. By Technology - Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast (2021 - 2032)

8.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing - NGS Market and Forecast

8.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing - Array Technology Market and Forecast

8.3 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing - PCR Market and Forecast

8.4 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing - Others Market and Forecast



9. By Application - Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast (2021 - 2032)

9.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing - Trisomy Detection Market and Forecast

9.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing - Microdeletion Syndrome Market and Forecast

9.3 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing - Others Market and Forecast



10. By End User- Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast (2021 - 2032)

10.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing - Diagnostic Laboratories Market and Forecast

10.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing - Hospitals & Clinics Market and Forecast



11. By Region - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast (2021 - 2032)

11.1 North America - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.1.1 United States - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.1.2 Canada - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.2 Europe - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.2.1 Germany - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.2.2 United Kingdom - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.2.3 France - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.2.4 Italy - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.2.5 Spain - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.2.6 Netherlands - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.3 Asia Pacific - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.3.1 Japan - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.3.2 China - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.3.3 India - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.3.4 Australia - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.3.5 South Korea - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.4 Latin America - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.4.1 Brazil - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.4.3 Argentina - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.5 Middle East & Africa - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.5.1 South Africa - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast

11.5.3 UAE - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecast



12. Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Key Trends



13. Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Recent Developments



14. Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Key Company Profiles

14.1 BillionToOne, Inc.

14.2 Revvity, Inc.

14.3 Illumina, Inc.

14.4 Natera, Inc.

14.5 Qiagen N.V.

14.6 Labcorp Holdings Inc.

14.7 Eurofins Scientific SE

14.8 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

14.9 BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

14.10 IHH Healthcare Berhad



15. Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing - Market Dynamics

15.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Drivers

15.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Challenges



Companies Featured

BillionToOne, Inc.

Revvity, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Labcorp Holdings Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

IHH Healthcare Berhad

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