Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

 | Source: Banijay Group N.V. Banijay Group N.V.

Press Release

  Paris – 13 July 2026

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 6 to 10 July 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 27 May 2026.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2026-07-06SELL4398.4554903,711.96XAMS
2026-07-07BUY6958.5641735,952.10XAMS
2026-07-07SELL10208.5937258,765.60XAMS
2026-07-08BUY2868.5944762,458.02XAMS
2026-07-08SELL1808.6333331,554.00XAMS
2026-07-09BUY798.520000673.08XAMS
2026-07-09SELL1038.696893895.78XAMS
2026-07-10SELL4108.8245853,618.08XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

H1 2026: 29 July 2026

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com  

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com 

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, an entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Its mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Entertainment & Live gathering content production & distribution and live experiences (through Banijay Entertainment) and Sports betting & Gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fast-growing sports betting platform, encompassing leading brands including Betclic and since April 2026, Tipico and Admiral).
In 2025, Banijay Group recorded on a standalone basis (before Tipico and All3Media operations) revenue of €4.9 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of €961 million. Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

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2026.07.13 - Banijay Group - Weekly share transactions - PR
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