VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from July 6th to July 10th, 2026

Nanterre, July 13th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from July 6th to July 10th, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from July 6th to July 10th, 2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 06/07/2026 FR0000125486 50 000 125,805686 XPAR VINCI 06/07/2026 FR0000125486 10 000 125,785665 CEUX VINCI 07/07/2026 FR0000125486 50 000 124,541264 XPAR VINCI 07/07/2026 FR0000125486 10 000 124,544075 CEUX VINCI 08/07/2026 FR0000125486 150 000 119,423759 XPAR VINCI 08/07/2026 FR0000125486 30 000 118,919368 CEUX VINCI 09/07/2026 FR0000125486 50 000 118,496684 XPAR VINCI 10/07/2026 FR0000125486 50 000 119,398145 XPAR TOTAL 400 000 120,9913

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm





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