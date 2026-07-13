VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from July 6th to July 10th, 2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, July 13th, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from July 6th to July 10th, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from July 6th to July 10th, 2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI06/07/2026FR000012548650 000125,805686XPAR
VINCI06/07/2026FR000012548610 000125,785665CEUX
VINCI07/07/2026FR000012548650 000124,541264XPAR
VINCI07/07/2026FR000012548610 000124,544075CEUX
VINCI08/07/2026FR0000125486150 000119,423759XPAR
VINCI08/07/2026FR000012548630 000118,919368CEUX
VINCI09/07/2026FR000012548650 000118,496684XPAR
VINCI10/07/2026FR000012548650 000119,398145XPAR
      
  TOTAL400 000120,9913 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm


Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 06-07-26 to 10-07-26
GlobeNewswire

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