Fitch Ratings affirms Akropolis Group’s BB+ credit rating with a Stable Outlook

International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed the BB+ credit rating assigned to real estate development and management company Akropolis Group, maintaining a Stable Outlook. Fitch first assigned the BB+ rating to Akropolis Group in 2021.

"Trust is built through consistent decisions and responsible management. The reaffirmation of our BB+ credit rating for the sixth consecutive year is an important recognition of Akropolis Group’s financial stability, disciplined management and long-term strategy. It provides a solid foundation for us to continue creating long-term value for our partners, customers and investors," says Gabrielė Sapon, CEO of Akropolis Group.

According to Fitch Ratings' latest credit report, Akropolis Group's stable operating performance continues to be supported by high occupancy rates across its investment properties, growing rental income and increasing visitor footfall at the shopping and entertainment centres it operates in Lithuania and Latvia.

Last year, the occupancy rate of the Group's investment property portfolio reached 99%, compared with 98.3% in 2024.

The report also highlights that following the acquisition of Galio Group last year, the value of Akropolis Group's real estate portfolio increased, while its diversification across different real estate asset classes was further strengthened.

Fitch Ratings also notes that the continued stability of Akropolis shopping and entertainment centres is supported by increasing household consumption in Lithuania and Latvia, as well as projected GDP growth of approximately 3% in Lithuania and 2% in Latvia this year.

According to G. Sapon, Akropolis Group will continue focusing on maintaining high occupancy levels across its properties while remaining the preferred leasing destination in the Baltic States for internationally recognised brands planning regional expansion.

Both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings assigned credit ratings to Akropolis Group for the first time in May 2021.

In May 2025, Akropolis Group successfully issued its inaugural EUR 350 million five-year Green Bond, carrying a 6.000% annual coupon. The bonds are currently listed on Nasdaq Vilnius and Euronext Dublin stock exchanges.

About Akropolis Group

Akropolis Group is the leading real estate development and management company in the Baltic States. The Group manages shopping centres development and management companies in Lithuania and Latvia, as well as Galio Group, a residential and commercial real estate development and management company.

In Lithuania, Akropolis Group owns and operates Akropolis Vilnius, Akropolis Klaipėda, and Akropolis Šiauliai shopping and entertainment centres. In Latvia, it owns and operates Akropole Riga and Akropole Alfa in Riga.





For more information:

Paulius Pocius

Head of Marketing and Communications

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB

+370 699 99566

paulius.pocius@akropolis.lt