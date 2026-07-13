A Year of Rapid Growth: CapitalMarketsDad.com Crosses 500 Press Release Milestone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapitalMarketsDad.com , a rapidly growing financial news and corporate announcement platform is thrilled to announce a significant milestone, the publication of its 500th press release.

Since its official launch on July 25, 2025, the platform has quickly established itself as a trusted and accessible hub for retail investors, financial professionals, and public companies seeking to amplify their corporate narratives.

Reaching 500 press releases in less than a year underscores the financial community's growing demand for transparent, easy to access market news. Companies have leveraged CapitalMarketsDad.com to broadcast their updates, earnings reports, and strategic milestones directly to an engaged audience.

"When we launched last summer, our goal was simple: to create a straightforward, effective platform that bridges the gap between companies and investors," said the Founder of CapitalMarketsDad.com. "Hitting 500 press releases just shy of our one year anniversary is a testament to the trust our clients place in us. We are incredibly grateful to the companies who have made this platform part of their daily communications strategy."

Recognized for Industry Excellence

The 500 press release milestone arrives on the heels of major industry recognition. Last month, CapitalMarketsDad.com was officially named "Best Capital Markets Media & Community Platform" by BFSI Insider.

The BFSI Insider awards celebrate industry leaders and organizations that demonstrate excellence, forward thinking strategies, and impactful contributions across the banking, financial services, and insurance landscapes. The accolade distinguished CapitalMarketsDad.com as a trusted, brand safe hub that uniquely bridges complex capital markets information with the daily realities of modern life, proving there is room in finance for both credibility and personality.

Media Contact:

Andrew Moncur, CEO

Email: info@capitalmarketsdad.com