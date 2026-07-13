Kvika banki hf.: Authorisation granted for issuance of covered bonds

The Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland has today granted Kvika banki hf. (“Kvika” or the “Bank”) authorisation to issue covered bonds in accordance with Act No. 11/2008 on Covered Bonds.

In parallel with the authorisation process, Kvika has been preparing its covered bond programme. The Bank anticipates that its inaugural covered bond issuance under the programme may take place in the second half of 2026.

For further information please contact Kvika’s investor relations at ir@kvika.is or via tel. (+354) 540 3200.