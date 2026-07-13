Palmetto Publishing Releases Hargobind Singh's New Book on Sustaining Love and Self-Discovery

Charleston, SC, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released What Do I Know About Love? by Hargobind Singh, a collection of essays and poems that examines why lasting love remains elusive for so many people. The book, subtitled "A Journey Through the Heart's Awakening," draws on the author's more than fifty years as a teacher of yoga, meditation, and Eastern philosophy.

The work opens with a premise most readers will recognize: the relationship that begins with certainty and promise, only to erode under silence, unspoken expectations, and emotional guardedness. Singh traces this pattern through a series of personal reflections and lyric poems, weaving in the thinking of Erich Fromm, Plato, and Rabindranath Tagore. Rather than offering prescriptive advice, the book sits with the discomfort of these questions, inviting readers to examine not their partners but themselves. Each chapter includes dedicated space for personal journaling, turning the book into a living record of the reader's own inner work.

At the heart of the collection is a difficult admission: the barriers to sustained love often originate within. Singh explores the fear that follows heartbreak, the tendency to guard honest words, and the slow retreat from vulnerability that can hollow out even the strongest connections. The stakes are personal and universal. The book asks whether love is a skill that can be practiced and deepened, or whether it will continue to slip away without sustained attention, honesty, and a willingness to listen to both another person and one's own inner being.

What Do I Know About Love? is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: Hargobind Singh

Instagram: @CultivatingHargobind

About the Author: Hargobind Singh is a self-help and personal development writer whose work explores the human condition, the search for understanding, and the enduring hope that drives personal growth. Drawing on a life lived across cultures, from Minneapolis to Barcelona to Bogota, Singh writes with heartfelt honesty about the best of who we are.



Media Contact: hargobindbarcelona@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Hargobind Singh

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