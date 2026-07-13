Toronto, Ontario, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dNovo Group, a Canadian digital marketing agency specializing in SEO and AI Search Optimization, has been recognized by Daily Hive as one of the top SEO agencies in Canada. The recently published editorial highlights five agencies helping businesses strengthen their online presence as search continues to evolve beyond traditional rankings and into AI-powered discovery platforms.

dNovo Team

As more consumers rely on search engines and AI assistants to discover products and services, businesses are facing a rapidly changing digital landscape. Google's AI-powered search experiences, along with platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Grok, are transforming how people find information and make purchasing decisions. The Daily Hive feature notes that businesses looking to remain competitive increasingly need marketing partners capable of navigating both conventional search engine optimization and emerging AI-driven search technologies.

Founded in 2011, dNovo Group has built its reputation by focusing on business growth rather than rankings alone. According to the Daily Hive editorial, the agency has completed more than 500 client engagements, earned hundreds of five-star reviews, and developed integrated marketing strategies that combine SEO, AI Search Optimization, Google Maps optimization, PPC advertising, content marketing, and advanced reporting into a unified lead generation system. The company serves clients across Canada through offices in Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary.

Recognized for AI Search Optimization

One of the key themes highlighted in the Daily Hive article is the growing importance of AI Search Optimization. While traditional SEO remains essential, businesses must now ensure their websites and content are structured in ways that generative AI systems can understand, summarize, and recommend.

Daily Hive recognizes dNovo Group as a pioneer in this evolving space. By combining technical SEO, structured data implementation, content strategy, and authority-building initiatives, the agency helps businesses improve visibility not only within Google Search but also across AI-powered search experiences that increasingly influence customer decisions.

As AI-generated search results continue to reshape online discovery, businesses that adapt early are better positioned to maintain visibility and attract qualified customers. dNovo Group's approach reflects this shift by integrating AI-focused optimization into its broader digital marketing strategies rather than treating it as a separate service.

A Results-Focused Approach to Digital Growth

The Daily Hive feature also highlights several aspects of dNovo Group's business model that distinguish it within Canada's competitive digital marketing industry.

Rather than offering isolated SEO campaigns, the agency develops comprehensive client acquisition systems designed to generate measurable business outcomes. Its services combine organic search optimization with paid advertising, local SEO, AI Search Optimization, content development, and performance reporting to create long-term growth strategies tailored to each client's goals.

The editorial further notes that dNovo Group maintains a one-client-per-industry-per-market exclusivity policy, helping clients avoid direct competitive conflicts while allowing the agency to focus its resources on delivering sustainable market leadership. The company also operates on transparent month-to-month agreements, providing businesses with flexibility while emphasizing accountability and measurable performance.

Supporting Canadian Businesses Across Competitive Industries

Over the years, dNovo Group has developed particular expertise in highly competitive service sectors, including legal, medical, home services, and other professional industries. By combining technical expertise with industry-specific marketing strategies, the agency helps businesses improve online visibility, generate qualified leads, and strengthen their long-term digital presence.

The recognition from Daily Hive reflects broader changes occurring across the search industry, where AI technologies are increasingly influencing how consumers research businesses before making purchasing decisions. As search continues to evolve, agencies that understand both traditional SEO fundamentals and AI-powered search experiences are becoming increasingly valuable partners for organizations seeking sustainable online growth.

The full Daily Hive editorial can be accessed here: https://dailyhive.com/toronto/top-seo-agencies-canada

Work process | dNovo Group

About dNovo Group

Founded in 2011, dNOVO Group is a Toronto-based digital marketing and SEO agency specializing in helping service-based businesses dominate online visibility. The company offers full-service marketing solutions, including SEO, PPC, web design, and Al Search Optimization across platforms like Google SGE, ChatGPT, and Perplexity. With offices across Canada and the U.S., NOVO serves clients in legal, medical, and professional service sectors. Known for its transparent, results-driven approach and no long-term contracts, dNOVO continues to redefine what success looks like in the age of Al search.

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