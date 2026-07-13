Noble Capital Markets Initiates Equity Research Coverage on VivoPower

LONDON, UK / OSLO, NORWAY, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower PLC (NASDAQ: VIVO) ("VivoPower" or the "Company"), a B Corp-certified global developer and owner of powered land and data center infrastructure for AI compute applications, is pleased to announce that Noble Capital Markets has initiated company-sponsored equity research coverage on the Company with an Outperform rating and a $10.00 price target.

The research report, authored by Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Michael Kupinski, is available on Channelchek, along with the latest news, market data, and additional information on Tectonic.

Management encourages investors to review the report and visit Channelchek for ongoing coverage and updates.

About VivoPower

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower is an award-winning B Corporation with data center and powered land infrastructure across Norway, Finland, and the United Arab Emirates. The Company's mission is to be the independent, trusted partner for sovereign nations that develop and operate sustainable data center infrastructure, ensuring sovereign control over power, data, and national intelligence. In doing so, VivoPower helps sovereign nations bridge the gap between their energy assets and their AI ambitions by providing the Power-to-X infrastructure necessary to build and control their own domestic intelligence hubs.

About Noble Capital Markets

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. We deliver middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.

About Channelchek

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning future events, circumstances, performance or results, including any underlying assumptions, and may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions.

Such statements are based on VivoPower’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include changes in economic, business, competitive, geopolitical and regulatory conditions, as well as other factors described in VivoPower’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The rating, price target and other opinions referenced in this communication represent the independent views of Noble Capital Markets and do not constitute financial guidance, forecasts or projections by VivoPower. VivoPower undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contacts

VivoPower: media@vivopower.com