Neutra Corp Targets Expanded Sponsor and CRO Relationships in Q3 & Q4 2026, Reaffirming Full Commitment to Life Sciences Growth

HOUSTON, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neutra Corp (OTC: NTRR), a company focused on health, wellness, and life sciences, today announced its forward-looking strategy for the third and fourth quarters of 2026, centered on deepening relationships with clinical trial sponsors and Contract Research Organizations (CROs). Neutra Corp has committed its full resources to the growth and expansion of Neutra Life Sciences, its wholly owned clinical research Site Management Organization (SMO) subsidiary, as the Company's primary strategic priority for the remainder of 2026 and beyond.

Since its formation, Neutra Life Sciences has built the infrastructure required to support a scalable, multi-site clinical research network, including standardized site operating procedures, an expanding investigator base across multiple therapeutic areas, and a consistent track record of regulatory-compliant trial execution. Having moved from early-growth into a stable operating model, the subsidiary is now positioned to pursue broader and more strategic sponsor and CRO partnerships through the remainder of 2026.

"Our focus is singular — growing Neutra Life Sciences into a premier clinical research site network," said Sydney Jim, President and CEO of Neutra Corp. "We have built a strong operational foundation, and now we are accelerating — bringing in new sponsors, deepening CRO partnerships, and expanding our therapeutic area reach across our growing site network."

Q3 & Q4 2026 – Expanding Sponsor and CRO Relationships

With its corporate resources fully aligned behind Neutra Life Sciences, the Company is accelerating its outreach, visibility, and partnership development efforts for the remainder of the year. Neutra Life Sciences is actively expanding its sponsor relationships, pursuing new CRO partnerships, and positioning itself as a dependable, high-performing SMO partner across multiple therapeutic areas.

"We have put in the work to build a site network that sponsors and CROs can depend on," added Sydney Jim. "Q3 and Q4 are about making sure the right people know what we've built. We are placing ourselves in the rooms where those conversations happen, and we are going with the intent to be awarded new trials."

Industry Conference Presence

As part of its Q3 and Q4 outreach strategy, Neutra Life Sciences will attend select industry conferences to strengthen its visibility among sponsors, CROs, and research partners. Confirmed events include, but are not limited to:

SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit - The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Global Summit is the premier gathering of clinical research site professionals and industry stakeholders. Neutra Life Sciences will attend to engage with sponsors, CROs, and fellow site operators, showcase its growing multi-site network, and identify new trial and partnership opportunities.

Obesity Week 2026 - Obesity Week is the largest international conference dedicated to the science and treatment of obesity, convening leading researchers, clinicians, and industry professionals. Neutra Life Sciences' attendance underscores its commitment to expanding its therapeutic area footprint and engaging sponsors and CROs active in metabolic and obesity-related clinical research.

Securities Purchase Agreement Reversal and Debt Settlement

In connection with its strategic refocus, Neutra Corp has agreed to a Securities Purchase Agreement Reversal and Debt Settlement Agreement with VIVIS Corporation. This action reflects management's determination to align all corporate resources, focus, and capital behind the continued scaling of Neutra Life Sciences' multi-site clinical research network, consistent with the Company's primary strategic direction.

For more information about partnering with Neutra Life Sciences, please contact:

info@neutralifesciences.com

www.neutralifesciences.com

About Neutra Corp

Neutra Corp is a health and wellness company dedicated to advancing life sciences, clinical research, and innovative consumer health solutions. With a diversified portfolio, Neutra Corp focuses on life sciences technology, clinical research, and high-quality wellness products designed to support overall health and well-being.

Committed to empowering individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to make informed healthcare decisions, Neutra Corp integrates cutting-edge research with real-world applications. Its expansion into life sciences and clinical research reinforces its mission to drive innovation in healthcare, while its wellness product line provides natural solutions for consumers seeking alternative wellness options.

Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, Neutra Corp continues to grow its impact in the life sciences and health sectors, bridging the gap between research, technology, and consumer wellness. For investing, information and performance data, please visit https://www.neutrainc.com

About Neutra Life Sciences

Neutra Life Sciences is a clinical research site management organization that is comprised of multiple clinical research sites across various specialties. Their network of Principal Investigators are passionate about advancing medical research and improving healthcare outcomes.

Neutra Life Sciences is dedicated to transforming clinical research through a patient-centric approach. They specialize in optimizing trial operations, enhancing patient experiences, and delivering high-quality data to advance medical innovation.

Their mission is to bridge the gap between cutting-edge clinical trials and the communities that need them most. By fostering strong partnerships with investigators, sponsors, and CROs, we ensure efficient study execution while prioritizing patient safety, comfort, and engagement.

With a team of experienced research professionals, Neutra Life Sciences seamlessly integrates proprietary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with industry best practices to ensure efficiency, compliance, and the highest standards of patient care in every clinical trial we manage. They have an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation drives us to make a meaningful impact in clinical research—one patient at a time.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, a description of anyone’s past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the Company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

Contacts

Neutra Corp.

Sydney Jim, 307-228-1488

President and CEO

info@neutrainc.com