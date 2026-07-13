Crypto Customers Win 8% of Arbitration Cases That Reach a Ruling

Vilnius, Lithuania, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When a dispute between a customer and a crypto exchange reaches an arbitrator, the customer wins about 8% of the time, according to a new analysis from independent research publication Stack & Story.





The finding comes from a ledger of 1,617 crypto consumer-arbitration cases disclosed by the American Arbitration Association and JAMS under California law, current through early 2026 and verified by two independent rebuilds of the dataset. The analysis, "Crypto customers win 8% of the time," is a crypto-specific tally of arbitration outcomes.

Key findings:

Of 143 crypto cases decided on the merits, customers won 12 (about 8%); companies won 113, one award went both ways, and 17 rulings never recorded a winner.

Only 143 of 1,617 cases ever reached a ruling; 830 settled, 442 were withdrawn or abandoned, and 202 closed administratively. Across all filings, customers won under 1%.

Coinbase accounts for 1,444 cases, 89% of the docket and 95% of the AAA cases, and seven of the twelve customer wins.

The eleven monetary awards total $4.62 million plus $1.61 million in attorney fees, from $2,500 to $2.39 million with a median near $85,000. The two largest went against Poloniex, closed in 2021 and 2024.

In the disclosed files, crypto filings climbed from 157 in 2021 to 589 in 2023; recent years read lower but are undercounted, because only closed cases appear.

In December 2025 a Chicago firm won two account-takeover awards against Coinbase for hacked customers, one for $521,612 plus $95,603 in fees, the first such recoveries against that company.

"Arbitration clauses get sold as the fairer, faster alternative to court. For crypto customers the record is starker: nine in ten disputes vanish before a decision, and the rulings that name a winner go against the customer nine times out of ten." — a spokesperson for Stack & Story

Methodology. Built from a Stack & Story tally of AAA (Q1 2026) and JAMS (July 2026) consumer case data published under California Code of Civil Procedure §1281.96, filtered to crypto respondents by hand and revised July 13, 2026 after two independent rebuilds from fresh downloads. The files cover only cases closed in the last five years, so recent filing years are undercounted. The win rate covers merits rulings; settlement terms are not disclosed.

Read the full analysis: https://stackandstory.com/stories/crypto-arbitration-win-rate

About Stack & Story

Stack & Story is an independent, weekly briefing on crypto and markets: the numbers that moved, and the story behind them, in plain English. No hype, no jargon, no bag to defend. Free every Sunday, plus a 5-minute cheat sheet for reading any crypto situation like an analyst.