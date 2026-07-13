Alvin George Discusses Entrepreneurial Funding Strategies on The Burns Equation Podcast

La Jolla, CALIFORNIA, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvin George, Founder & Managing Director of Dominion Capital Alliance (www.DominionMoney.com), recently appeared on The Burns Equation podcast to discuss the challenges entrepreneurs face in securing business capital and the strategies he has developed to simplify the funding process.

Alvin George

The episode explores George's approach to helping small and mid-sized businesses obtain financing ranging from $50,000 to more than $15 million through a streamlined prequalification process and an extensive network of lending partners.

The podcast episode can be heard here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4hKxIzCFpliuw7ZdjhK9mA?si=m5yr_HZ2QjqgLfUQacwhJg

"Alvin has built an impressive business by focusing on one of the biggest challenges facing entrepreneurs – access to capital," said Peter J. Burns III, founder and CEO of Burns Funding (www.burnsfunding.com) "His emphasis on simplifying the funding process while educating business owners on how to become finance-ready made him an outstanding guest for The Burns Equation. Entrepreneurs that listen to this podcast will come away with practical insights they can immediately apply."

George launched Dominion Capital Alliance in 2023 with the goal of helping entrepreneurs strategically position themselves to secure the maximum amount of capital available while building long-term banking and lending relationships. Since then, the company has helped secure tens of millions of dollars in funding for businesses across a wide range of industries.

Among the innovations discussed during the interview was Dominion Capital Alliance's prequalification system, which is designed to reduce application friction while helping business owners quickly determine their funding options.

George also discussed the company's "Business Funding Roadmap," a program created for entrepreneurs who are not yet qualified for financing. Rather than simply declining applicants, the roadmap provides a structured plan to strengthen their financial profile and improve their likelihood of approval in the future.

"Too many entrepreneurs hear 'no' without anyone explaining what they need to do differently," George said. "Our philosophy is that if someone isn't fundable today, we want to help position them to become fundable tomorrow."

George added that he was attracted to Burns Funding, as a partner, because of the creativity it employs when financing strategies that are designed to deliver financial security.

The company’s latest approach involves the use of shelf corporations to obtain funding. Specifically, Burns Funding has built partnerships across the industry with specialists in securing shelf corporations and leveraging them to obtain capital.

Burns Funding doesn’t stop there. Its introduction of the Burns Funding Method (BFM) in 2025 effectively promises clients that it will service the loans it obtains on their behalf in exchange for a percentage of the capital it secures. Since it started the BFM, the company has and continues to fulfill that promise.

Burns Funding can do this because it has developed a portfolio of passive investment vehicles that generate income, such as online stores, exotic car rental businesses, and an AirBNB arbitrage program.

This capability with online stores was recently highlighted here: https://networth.us/burns-funding-sees-growing-interest-in-online-store-ownership-models/

About Dominion Capital Alliance

Based in Dallas, Dominion Capital Alliance helps entrepreneurs and business owners secure growth capital through a streamlined funding process and a nationwide network of lending partners. The company specializes in helping businesses obtain financing while providing educational resources and strategic guidance to improve long-term funding success. It also offers commercial real estate financing, DSCR loans, portfolio refinancing, acquisition financing, equipment financing, SBA loans, lines of credit, and working capital solutions.

About Peter J. Burns III

Peter J. Burns III is the founder and CEO of Burns Funding, a venture debt lender that helps entrepreneurs and investors secure creative financing solutions for their businesses. A serial entrepreneur and member of the Forbes Business Council, Burns has founded hundreds of businesses throughout his career. He also produces The Burns Equation podcast, where entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders are interviewed about the strategies behind their success.

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