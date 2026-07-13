Deadline Alert: Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming August 25, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU) securities between May 24, 2023 and May 27, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR FUTU INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On December 30, 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) issued a statement that Futu has conducted cross-border securities businesses with domestic investors in mainland China without regulatory consent. As a result, Futu was banned from opening new accounts from mainland Chinese investors and soliciting new business from mainland investors.

Then, on May 22, 2026, before the market opened, Reuters published an article reporting that the CSRC, along with seven other government agencies including the central bank, had launched a crackdown aimed at “​brokers it accused of illegally moving money to foreign markets” including “overseas firms and their local partners operating without ​approval.” The article reported “online brokers Tiger, Futu and Longbridge would be penalised for soliciting business in China without an onshore licence, the securities regulator said.”

On the same date, pre-market, Futu issued a press release disclosing that it had received a Notification Letter from the CSRC. The Company reported the letter states “certain Futu entities in mainland China and Hong Kong … without obtaining the requisite licenses or approval, conducted securities business, public fund sales business and futures business in mainland China.” The letter further states the CSRC “proposes to order the Related Companies to rectify or cease such activities, confiscate illegal gains, and impose fines, with the total proposed penalty amounting to approximately RMB1.85 billion (approximately USD271 million).” Further, the regulatory authority “proposes to impose a personal fine of RMB1.25 million (approximately USD 183,575) on Mr. LI Hua, the founder and CEO of the Company.”

On this news, Futu’s stock price fell $34.10, or 27.5%, to close at $89.76 per share on May 22, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on May 28, 2026, before the market opened, Futu issued a press release reporting financial results for the first quarter 2026, including net income of HK$831.0 million (US$106.0 million) after giving effect to the proposed penalties comprised of: “(i) confiscation of illegal gains of approximately RMB470 million [approximately $69.21 million USD], and (ii) imposition of fines of approximately RMB1.38 billion, [approximately $20 billion USD] in an aggregate amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion.” The press release reported this adjustment under the Company’s financial statements as “Others, net” in its statements of comprehensive income for the applicable period.

On this news, Futu’s stock price fell $5.31, or 4.8%, to close at $104.91 on May 28, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Futu was not in compliance with the requirements of the CSRC, including because the Company continued to conduct securities business, public fund sales business and futures business in mainland China without obtaining the requisite licenses or approval; (2) as a result, Futu was reasonably likely to face regulatory penalties, including the disgorgement of ill-gotten gains and other penalties; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Futu’s financial results were overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Futu securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 25, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.