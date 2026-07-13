The Barndo Co. Recognized as a 2026 Clemson University Small Business Partner

Piedmont, South Carolina, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont, South Carolina - July 13, 2026 -

The Barndo Co., a leading custom barndominium and home builder serving South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee, is proud to announce its recognition as a 2026 Small Business Partner with Clemson University through the innovative Clemson Small Business Partner Program.

Developed by Clemson Ventures in collaboration with Eleven Sports Media, the Clemson Small Business Partner Program was created to help local and regional businesses connect with one of the most passionate fan bases in college athletics while creating meaningful Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for Clemson student-athletes. The program provides participating businesses with year-round visibility across Clemson Athletics, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, gymnastics, and other athletic programs. Participating partners also gain access to networking opportunities, digital marketing exposure, podcast features, and the ability to work with Clemson student-athletes as brand ambassadors. According to Clemson Ventures, the initiative is among the first programs of its kind in college athletics focused specifically on supporting small businesses while generating NIL opportunities for student-athletes.

The Barndo Co. was selected as one of the featured businesses participating in the 2026 program, further strengthening the company's commitment to community engagement and regional brand growth throughout the Southeast. The company has quickly established itself as one of the premier barndominium builders in the region by providing affordable, fully customized homes designed to meet the unique lifestyles and needs of modern homeowners. Based in Duncan, South Carolina, The Barndo Co. specializes in designing and building turnkey custom homes that combine durability, functionality, and personalized design.

Since its founding, The Barndo Co. has built its reputation on helping families create custom homes that reflect their vision while simplifying the building process. Whether clients are looking for a traditional barndominium, a modern farmhouse-inspired design, or a fully customized residential home, the company focuses on delivering high-quality craftsmanship, transparent communication, and exceptional customer service from concept to completion.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Clemson Small Business Partner for 2026," said a spokesperson for The Barndo Co. "Clemson University represents excellence, community, and innovation—values that align closely with our mission. This partnership provides an exciting opportunity to connect with Clemson fans throughout the region while supporting student-athletes through meaningful NIL opportunities. We are proud to be associated with one of the most respected athletic programs in the country and look forward to growing our presence throughout the Southeast."

The partnership arrives during a period of continued growth for The Barndo Co. as demand for custom barndominium-style homes continues to increase across the Southeast. Homeowners are increasingly seeking flexible, open-concept living spaces that combine modern amenities with durable construction and personalized layouts. The Barndo Co. has become a trusted resource for families looking to build homes that fit their lifestyle while maximizing functionality and long-term value.

Through its involvement in the Clemson Small Business Partner Program, The Barndo Co. will gain increased visibility among Clemson's loyal fan base while participating in a groundbreaking initiative designed to strengthen local businesses and create new opportunities for student-athletes. Clemson Ventures notes that the program was specifically designed to lower barriers for small businesses seeking to participate in college sports sponsorships while delivering measurable marketing value.

As The Barndo Co. continues expanding its footprint across the Southeast, the company remains committed to delivering exceptional custom homes while building strong relationships within the communities it serves.

To learn more about The Barndo Co. and its custom barndominium and home-building services, visit https://thebarndominiumco.com.

For more information about the Clemson Small Business Partner Program, visit https://clemsontigers.com/clemson-small-business-partner-program.

About The Barndo Co.

The Barndo Co. is a custom home builder headquartered in Duncan, South Carolina, specializing in affordable, turnkey barndominiums and custom build on your lot homes. Serving clients throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee, the company is dedicated to delivering personalized home designs, quality craftsmanship, and an exceptional building experience from start to finish.

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For more information about The Barndo Co., contact the company here:



The Barndo Co.

T.J. Norris

(864) 571-4433

info@thebarndoco.com

1531 E Main St SUITE 1

Duncan, SC 29334