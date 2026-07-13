Garland, Texas Man Wins $ 1 million in Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant's “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.” Promotion

Durant, Okla., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant announced its second millionaire of the summer on Saturday as part of the 2026 edition of “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.” Ho T. from Garland, Texas, became the second of three lucky Choctaw Rewards Club members to become an instant millionaire.

Ho, who works at a clothing factory making uniforms, was surprised to hear his name called and is “still in the clouds.”

He recommends, for those who are interested in participating in the next “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.” drawing to “do your best, and the luck will come.”

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is also taking the excitement of “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.” to the winner’s hometown and will make a $10,000 donation to a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the Dallas Fort-Worth area. Choctaw will work with the winner to select a nonprofit in their community and will make the donation directly to the approved charity on the winner’s behalf.

In addition to crowning a new millionaire, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant also held a $250,000 bonus drawing and a woman from Rowlett, Texas was named the winner. This bonus drawing takes place on every million-dollar drawing day, one hour after the grand prize drawing.

"By the end of this summer, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant will have made 12 Choctaw Rewards Club members millionaires through our ‘3 Months. 3 Millionaires.’ promotion. This truly is where millionaires are made,” said Jeff Penz, senior director of gaming and hospitality for Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant. “This is an incredible, life-changing opportunity for our rewards club members, and we’re thrilled to be able to provide it. We look forward to continuing bring guests these chances to win big and walk away millionaires.”

The first winner was Douglas C. from Norman, Okla., who won $1 million in June.

“I don’t feel any different. Being a millionaire is a state of mind and how you deal with folks and what you do to make this world a better place,” he said.

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant donated $10,000 to the Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance on behalf of Douglas, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2010.

The third and final $1 million drawing will be held on Saturday, August 22, and the winner must be present to claim the prize. For more information, visit “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.”

About Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Okla.

Located an hour north of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is a AAA Four Diamond casino resort, entertainment and convention destination in southeastern Oklahoma. The casino has more than 7,400 slot machines, table games, a poker room, and the largest non-smoking gaming floor in America featuring 5,400 slots and 82 table games. The resort offers more than 100,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and seats more than 3,000 at the, four time, Academy of Country Music (ACM) award-winning Grand Theater. The resort also includes more than 1,600 luxurious rooms and suites, 20 restaurants, 21 bars and lounges, six retail stores, two fitness centers, a spa, and two outdoor pools and a water park. The family-friendly District offers guests 20 bowling lanes, a 6-screen premier movie theater, 70 arcade games and dining options. Additionally, guests can enjoy the Choctaw RV Park located across from the casino. For more information, visit choctawcasinos.com.

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