[Latest] Global Metrology Market Size/Share Worth USD 21.9 Billion by 2035 at a 5.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Metrology Market Size, Trends and Insights By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Product (Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM), Optical Digitizers and Scanners (ODS), Others), By End User (Scientific & Research, Industrial, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global metrology market size and share was valued at approximately USD 12.5 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 13.2 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 21.9 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.

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Metrology Market Revenue and Trends

Metrology is the science of measurement. Metrology is a branch of science that involves the development of a shared understanding of units of measurement and is fundamental to all aspects of human activity. Metrology is a system for the method of implementation, certification, and accreditation of the accepted traceability, precision, and reliability standards. The parameters are important, as they influence the validity of measurement. They have been assured of their implementation by the government and relevant bodies, as the standards can vary greatly thus, the standards are checked against a known quality control system at calibration laboratories.

Industrial metrology is used to ensure that measuring equipment used in the different applications operates correctly. It also provides maintenance, specifications, and accurate calibration of measuring equipment. State-of-the-art equipment enables rapid, noncontact measurements with the quickest, most up-to-date 3D metrology software. This state-of-the-art software combines cutting-edge technology with more traditional forms of technology, allowing metrology system operators a wider range of capabilities to improve the accuracy of their measurements.

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What are the factors that have a significant contribution to the growth of the metrology market?

The expansion of the metrology systems market is anticipated to be aided by an increase in the use of these systems in the aerospace, defense, and automotive industries. The increased deployment of in-line metrology equipment permits the integration of automated, accurate, and reliable measurements into production lines. In-line metrology devices support the broad adoption of Industry 4.0 techniques that entail machine-to-machine (M2M) communication. By helping to optimize the manufacturing process, in-line appliance metrics monitoring is crucial for adopting Industry 4.0 techniques and is anticipated to drive the worldwide market for metrology systems.

Furthermore, global investment in R&D is increasing to develop cutting-edge metrology products and solutions. Due to continued R&D, the electronics sector is seeing rapid technological advancement. These industries have also created new apps for precise management and inspection to increase efficiency and meet the increased demands. The market’s expansion is also projected to be fueled by these factors. The need for metrology will also be significantly impacted by the rising modeling and data analysis in various industries, as well as the high demand for extensive data analysis.

(A free sample of the Metrology report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the top market players, their business strategies, sales volume, and revenue analysis.

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the metrology report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Regional Insights

North America held the highest market share in 2025. The regional advanced defense and aerospace sector drives the demand for metrology. Furthermore, the increasing investment in advanced product launches is flourishing market penetration.

Besides, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing investment across industries and increasing production of automotive, especially in China and India, are driving regional growth.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the metrology market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the metrology market forward?

What are the metrology industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the metrology market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report on the metrology market and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by types of services, by end-user services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 13.2 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 21.9 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 12.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.8% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Offering, Product, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

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Browse the full “Metrology Market Size, Trends and Insights By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Product (Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM), Optical Digitizers and Scanners (ODS), Others), By End User (Scientific & Research, Industrial, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/metrology-market/

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Nikon Metrology NV (Nikon Corporation), in collaboration with Applied Automation Technologies, announced its successful integration of Nikon’s LC15Dx wireless non-contact laser scanner with AAT3D’s CAPPSNC on machine metrology software. This advanced integration allows for seamless non-contact inspection within the machine tool environment and facilitates wireless data transfer, indicating a major improvement in manufacturing efficiency and quality assurance.

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List of the prominent players in the Metrology Market:

Carl Zeiss AG

Pollen Metrology

Cairnhill Metrology

Faro Technologies

Pantac Metrology

Exact Metrology Inc.

Jenoptik AG

Automated Precision

Mitutoyo Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Renishaw PLC

Perceptron Inc.

Precision Products

CARMAR ACCURACY

JLM Advanced Technical Services

Others

The Metrology Market is segmented as follows:

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Product

Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Optical Digitizers and Scanners (ODS)

Others

By End User

Scientific & Research

Industrial

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Metrology Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/metrology-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Metrology Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Metrology Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Metrology Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Metrology Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Metrology Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of the metrology market by considering applications and types?

What Are the Projections for the Global Metrology Industry, Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Cost and Profit Estimation? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is an analysis of the metrology market chain for upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the metrology industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Metrology Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Metrology Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Metrology Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/metrology-market/

Reasons to Purchase Metrology Market Report

The Metrology Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Metrology The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

The metrology market analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Metrology Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global metrology market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide metrology market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the metrology market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the metrology market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide metrology market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the metrology industry.

Managers in the metrology sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide metrology market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in metrology products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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