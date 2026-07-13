GutGlucose Releases Latest Ingredients List with Gut Glucose Reset Formula

Largo, FL, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. GutGlucose is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.

GutGlucose is a chewable dietary supplement tablet formulated to support blood sugar management as part of a daily wellness routine. The formula is built around a 458 mg proprietary blend combining Ceylon cinnamon bark, Berberine HCl, Corosolic Acid from Banaba leaf extract, Saffron bulb extract, and several additional botanical and marine-derived ingredients. GutGlucose is taken as one chewable tablet daily, with each container providing a 30-day supply, and is manufactured in the USA using globally sourced ingredients.

Blood Sugar Support: Category Context

Interest in blood-sugar-focused dietary supplements has grown alongside broader public attention to metabolic health, with cinnamon, berberine, and chromium among the most commonly studied botanical and mineral ingredients in this category. Products in this space are formulated as daily-use dietary supplements intended to complement, not replace, medical guidance and prescribed treatment for diagnosed conditions such as diabetes or prediabetes. GutGlucose is positioned within this established supplement category, built around ingredients with a documented history of use in blood-sugar-focused formulations.

GutGlucose Ingredient Sourcing

GutGlucose's proprietary blend is built on a set of ingredients selected for their established roles in blood-sugar-focused supplement formulations. Ceylon cinnamon bark is included for its polyphenol content and its long history of use in metabolic-support formulas. Berberine HCl, a plant alkaloid, is included for its traditional use in supporting healthy glucose metabolism and gut flora balance. Corosolic Acid, derived from Banaba leaf extract, is included for its traditional association with healthy glucose metabolism support. Saffron bulb extract (Crocus sativus L.) is included for its antioxidant properties. Fucoxanthin and Fucoidan, both derived from Laminaria japonica seaweed, are included for their antioxidant and traditional wellness applications. Citrus sinensis (sweet orange extract) is included to provide bioflavonoid antioxidants. Kudzu flower extract is included as a traditional East Asian botanical used to support overall wellness. Oleuropein, drawn from olive leaf extract, is included for its recognized antioxidant activity. Xylitol, a plant-derived sweetener, is used to give the chewable tablet its flavor profile.

Supplement Facts Panel

Serving Size: 1 Chewable Tablet. Servings Per Container: 30.

Proprietary Blend — 458 mg, consisting of: Xylitol; Ceylon Cinnamon (Cinnamomum verum) bark; Corosolic Acid (from Banaba — Lagerstroemia speciosa — leaf extract); Saffron (Crocus sativus L.) bulb extract; Fucoxanthin (from Laminaria japonica); Fucoidan (from Laminaria japonica); Citrus sinensis; Kudzu (Pueraria montana) flower extract; Oleuropein (from Olea europaea — olive leaf extract); Berberine HCl. Daily Value not established for the proprietary blend.

Other Ingredients: Natural Flavors, Stearic Acid, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, and Stevia (Reb A).

Ingredient Research Context

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, part of the National Institutes of Health, has noted that cinnamon, berberine, and chromium are among the dietary supplements most commonly studied for a possible role in blood sugar control, with some reviews showing modest reductions in fasting glucose and insulin resistance in people with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. NCCIH has also noted that most of the available clinical research on these ingredients has limitations in study size, formulation, and design, and that the overall evidence base does not yet support firm conclusions. GutGlucose's chewable tablet formula includes Ceylon cinnamon bark and Berberine HCl alongside Corosolic Acid from Banaba leaf extract, ingredients chosen for their traditional and studied associations with blood sugar metabolism support.

Consumer Safety Considerations

GutGlucose carries the standard dietary supplement caution language on its label: pregnant or nursing individuals, children under 18, and individuals with a known medical condition should consult a physician before use, and individuals taking prescription medication should consult a physician before adding any dietary supplement to their routine. The recommended dose should not be exceeded. GutGlucose should be kept out of the reach of children, should not be used if the safety seal is damaged or missing, and should be stored in a cool, dry place away from heat, light, and humidity. GutGlucose is currently sold direct-to-consumer through its official order page and is not confirmed to be available through third-party retailers or physical stores.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65)

California residents should review the GutGlucose product label and the GutGlucose official website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. Any Prop 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. California consumers with specific questions about Proposition 65 compliance can contact GutGlucose directly at the email address listed below. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).

Contact Information

GutGlucose can be reached directly through the channels below for product questions, order support, and returns.

Customer Support Email: help@beomma.com

help@beomma.com Customer Support Phone: +1 (662) 443-3878

+1 (662) 443-3878 Order, Billing & Refund Support: Handled by BuyGoods

Handled by BuyGoods Returns Address: Returns66, 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773

Summary

GutGlucose is a chewable dietary supplement formulated around Ceylon cinnamon bark, Berberine HCl, Corosolic Acid from Banaba leaf extract, Saffron bulb extract, and a set of supporting botanical and marine-derived ingredients, taken once daily as part of a blood-sugar-focused wellness routine. GutGlucose is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee and is available directly through the official GutGlucose website.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. GutGlucose is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Results may vary by individual. See full terms and conditions through the official GutGlucose website.