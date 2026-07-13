BreathEaseX Releases Sublingual Lung Health Spray with CardioEaseX Formula for Easy Breathing Support

Aurora, CO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. BreathEaseX and CardioEaseX are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.

BreathEaseX is a sublingual spray formulated with six active ingredients: N-Acetylcysteine (NAC), Quercetin, Manuka Honey MGO-400+, Vitamin D3, Olive Leaf Extract, and L-Theanine. BreathEaseX is intended for daily use, applied as four sprays directly into the mouth once per day. BreathEaseX is offered alongside the CardioEaseX capsule formula, which combines CoQ10, Hawthorn Berry, L-Carnitine, and Magnesium and is taken as two capsules daily with water. Both products are available through the official BreathEaseX website.

Respiratory and Cardiovascular Ingredient Research Context

Interest in oxidative stress and airway inflammation management has grown within the wellness nutrition category, alongside continued research on ingredients that support cardiovascular circulation and heart muscle function. Consumers researching this category typically evaluate ingredient-level research, sourcing transparency, and manufacturing standards before purchase.

BreathEaseX Ingredient Sourcing

NAC is a precursor to glutathione, the body's primary intracellular antioxidant, and is designed to support normal mucociliary function in the airways. A 2015 meta-analysis published in the European Respiratory Review examined NAC's role in chronic bronchitis and COPD exacerbations across multiple adult study populations and found results supporting continued investigation of NAC in this area.

Quercetin is a plant flavonoid found in onions, apples, and berries, and is designed to interact with inflammatory and histamine responses in the airways. A 2016 study published in Molecules examined quercetin's interaction with inflammatory pathways relevant to respiratory sensitivity.

Manuka Honey MGO-400+ carries a quality designation indicating a minimum of 400 mg/kg of methylglyoxal, its primary bioactive compound. A 2016 review published in Frontiers in Microbiology documented Manuka honey's soothing properties on mucous membranes. In BreathEaseX's sublingual spray format, the honey contacts oral and throat mucosa directly with each dose.

Vitamin D3 is designed to support immune function, including respiratory immune defense. A 2017 systematic review and meta-analysis published in the BMJ analyzed data from more than 10,000 participants across 25 randomized controlled trials and noted stronger associations between Vitamin D supplementation and reduced respiratory infection risk among participants with lower baseline Vitamin D levels.

Olive Leaf Extract contains oleuropein as its primary bioactive compound. A 2010 review published in Scientia Pharmaceutica examined oleuropein's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, including activity relevant to inflammatory signaling pathways in respiratory tissue.

L-Theanine is an amino acid found naturally in green tea. Its studied mechanism involves modulation of GABA and glutamate activity and is associated generally with calm, focused mental states without sedation. BreathEaseX includes L-Theanine as part of its formula alongside its respiratory-focused ingredients.

CardioEaseX Ingredient Sourcing

CoQ10 is designed to support cardiac output and overall heart muscle function. A 2014 study published in JACC: Heart Failure (the Q-SYMBIO trial) examined CoQ10 supplementation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Hawthorn Berry is designed to support cardiovascular function. The SPICE trial, published in the European Journal of Heart Failure in 2008, examined Hawthorn extract in patients with heart failure.

L-Carnitine is designed to support cardiovascular health as part of a broader nutritional approach. A 2013 systematic review and meta-analysis published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings examined L-Carnitine's role in the secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease.

Magnesium is designed to support healthy blood pressure regulation. A 2017 meta-analysis published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition examined magnesium supplementation and its association with blood pressure outcomes.

The research cited above addresses these ingredients at the general nutritional-science level; it does not constitute clinical trial data on BreathEaseX or CardioEaseX as finished products, and individual results vary.

Supplement Facts

Each BreathEaseX spray delivers a blend of N-Acetylcysteine (NAC), Quercetin, Manuka Honey MGO-400+, Vitamin D3, Olive Leaf Extract, and L-Theanine, taken as four sprays per day. Each CardioEaseX capsule delivers CoQ10, Hawthorn Berry, L-Carnitine, and Magnesium, taken as two capsules per day with water.

Consumer Safety Considerations

Individuals with existing medical conditions or those currently taking prescription medications, including blood pressure or cardiovascular medications, are advised to consult a healthcare professional before adding BreathEaseX or CardioEaseX to their routine. No FDA clearance, approval, or authorization was confirmed in the materials reviewed for this release; this article does not independently classify either product under FDA medical-device or drug regulations.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65)

California residents should review the BreathEaseX and CardioEaseX product labels and the official BreathEaseX website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. Any Prop 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. California consumers with specific questions about Proposition 65 compliance can contact BreathEaseX directly at the information below. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).

Contact Information

Email: support@breatheasex.com

Phone: +1 (970) 406-7582 (7AM to 9PM, 7 days a week)

Returns: BreathEaseX, 19655 E 35th Dr., Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011

Summary

BreathEaseX is a sublingual spray built around six researched ingredients, offered alongside the CardioEaseX capsule formula for consumers seeking a combined respiratory and cardiovascular wellness routine. Both products are backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee, with return and refund details confirmed through BreathEaseX's official contact channels.

Results may vary. See full terms and conditions through the official BreathEaseX website.