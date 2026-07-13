Omeros Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Omeros Corporation, (“Omeros" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OMER) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/omeros-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Omeros announced an update on June 26, 2026, regarding the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) review of its marketing authorization application (MAA) for narsoplimab, a treatment for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA). Following an oral explanation meeting that week where Omeros and four international experts presented their position, the company was informed that the CHMP had adopted a negative opinion on the application. Driven by this disclosure, Omeros's stock price dropped by 19.12% ($2.05 per share) on June 26, 2026, closing at $8.67 per share.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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