Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Jefferies Financial Group, Inc., (“Jefferies" or the "Company") (NYSE: JEF) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/jefferies-financial-group-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On September 29, 2025, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Auto Supplier First Brands Files for Bankruptcy Amid Accounting Questions," reporting that "[t]he closely held company's lenders and independent board directors are now probing whether First Brands made misrepresentations in its financial reporting" and that "First Brands relied heavily on accounts-receivable-backed financing, supplying automotive products to customers on delayed payment terms and borrowing from outside investors against the billed receivables." Then, on October 8, 2025, The Wall Street Journal further reported, in an article entitled "First Brands Bankruptcy Damage Spreads to Jefferies UBS," that Jefferies "said funds run by an asset-management unit, Point Bonita Capital, are owed around $715 million from companies that bought First Brands' parts."

On this news, Jefferies' stock price fell $4.66 per share, or 7.88%, to close at $54.44 per share on October 8, 2025.

The following day, Reuters disclosed that "The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an inquiry into the collapse of bankrupt auto parts maker First Brands Group" and that "[t]he Justice Department is probing the company and its dealings with creditors."

On this news, Jefferies' stock price fell another $1.43 per share, or 2.63%, to close at $53.01 per share on October 9, 2025.

On November 27, 2025, The Financial Times reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Jefferies in connection with its relationship with First Brands, including whether Jefferies gave investors in its Point Bonita fund enough information about their exposure to First Brands. Later, on January 7, 2026, The Financial Times reported that Jefferies took a $30 million loss tied to the collapse of First Brands.

On this news, Jefferies' stock price fell $3.62 per share, or 5.6%, to close at $61.05 per share on January 8, 2026.

Then, on June 24, 2026, Jefferies reported its fiscal second-quarter financial results, including both earnings and revenue that fell short of analyst estimates. Jefferies disclosed that asset management fees, revenue, and investment returns declined from a year earlier due to lower management fees and weaker investment performance, saying that lower fees were primarily driven by Point Bonita and funds managed by its strategic affiliates.

On this news, Jefferies' stock price fell $5.30 per share, or 9.15%, to close at $52.64 per share on June 25, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising