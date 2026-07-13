Aegis Treatment Centers Opens New Medication Unit in Red Bluff, Bringing Opioid Treatment Closer to Home for Tehama County

Red Bluff, CA, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Bluff, California – 7.13.2026

Aegis Treatment Centers, part of the Pinnacle Treatment Centers family of companies, today announced the opening of a new Medication Unit in Red Bluff, California. The Red Bluff site is a sister clinic to Aegis’s full Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) in Chico, providing Tehama County residents with a more convenient option for starting treatment, rather than having to travel out of the area for care.

For too long, people in Tehama County dealing with opioid addiction have had to leave their own community to find treatment. The new Aegis Medication Unit changes that, putting evidence-based care right in Red Bluff so people don’t have to choose between getting help and staying close to their support system.

Aegis Treatment Centers is built around making treatment affordable and reachable for people who need it most. The Medication Unit model exists to knock down the barriers that keep people from getting help in the first place: distance, transportation, long wait times, and cost. Patients receive medication on-site in Red Bluff, with clinical care coordinated through the Aegis Chico OTP. Most insurance plans are accepted, including Medi-Cal.

“This is exactly the kind of community we built this model for,” said Rebecca Mitchell, Regional Vice President for Pinnacle Treatment Centers. “People in smaller communities deserve the same level of access to care as anyone else, and that’s what Red Bluff gets with this facility. I’m proud of the team that made this happen, and proud of what it means for patients who’ve been waiting for treatment to come closer to them.”

The Aegis Red Bluff Medication Unit offers medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), including methadone and buprenorphine (Suboxone), along with ongoing care coordination. Each patient works with licensed clinical staff to build a treatment plan suited to their needs, with support that continues throughout their recovery.

The Aegis Red Bluff Medication Unit is open Monday through Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and is located at 10 Gilmore Rd, Red Bluff, CA 96080. To get started or to ask about services, call 85-PINNACLE or visit aegistreatmentcenters.com. The team is available to answer questions and help people take the first step toward recovery.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Pinnacle Treatment Centers is one of the country’s leading providers of addiction treatment, with services spanning multiple states. The organization is built on the belief that quality care should be available to everyone, regardless of income or insurance status. Pinnacle’s programs include medically supervised withdrawal management, inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living, Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), and a range of recovery support services. Treatment plans are personalized, evidence-based, and centered on helping each person build a sustainable path forward. To learn more, visit www.pinnacletreatment.com.

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