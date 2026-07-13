Hatch and Maaden sign strategic delivery partnership agreement

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hatch, the Canadian engineering, project delivery, and professional services firm with global operations, and Maaden (Saudi Arabian Mining Company) today signed a strategic delivery owner-partnership agreement to accelerate the development of Maaden's growth ambitions. Following the signing of a memorandum of understanding in January 2026 during the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, today confirms Hatch as Maaden's strategic delivery partner for the development and execution of its significant project pipeline.

The signing ceremony was attended by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Vice Chairman of Hatch Joe Lombard, Minister of National Defence of Canada David McGuinty, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Anita Anand, Minister of Finance and National Revenue of Canada François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Investment for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Fahad bin Abduljalil Al-Saif, Minister of Finance for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, and Senior Vice President of Project Development and Engineering at Maaden Abdulrahman As-Sadlan, emphasizing the growing economic relationship between Canada and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the role Canadian companies play in supporting global industrial development.

Hatch will leverage its global network of specialists, including significant engineering and project delivery expertise based in Canada, to support the program's successful execution. The company has worked with Maaden in Saudi Arabia for more than three decades, completing projects across gold, phosphate, aluminum, alumina, and other commodities.

A core pillar of this partnership is the combined commitment to develop the capabilities, skills, and workforce needed to position the metals industry as a long-term engine of Saudi Arabia’s economy. Through hands-on project delivery and deep technical collaboration, the program will cultivate the next generation of industry talent, enabling meaningful, future-ready careers and empowering people across the Kingdom to contribute to a thriving, globally competitive metals sector.

"This partnership demonstrates the world-class expertise that Canadian companies bring to the global critical minerals sector," said John Bianchini, chair and chief executive officer of Hatch. "Canada is recognized internationally for its natural resources, but equally important is the means in which we transform mineral resources into the critical materials needed for modern economies. Through this partnership, we are bringing Canadian engineering, technology, and project delivery expertise to support one of the most significant mining growth programs in the world."

The agreement also highlights Canada's growing contribution to global critical minerals supply chains beyond extraction. Through engineering, processing, metallurgy, project development, and technology innovation, Canadian companies like Hatch help create the infrastructure and industrial systems that transform mineral resources into the materials required for energy transition technologies, advanced manufacturing, transportation, and national economic development.

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