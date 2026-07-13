StoneManor Homes Breaks Ground in Sunterra, Bringing New Model Home and Six Quick Move-In Homes to Katy’s Premier Master-Planned Community

KATY, Texas, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneManor Homes is excited to announce the groundbreaking of its newest community in Sunterra, Houston’s best-selling and most sought-after master-planned community. Construction officially began this week on the model home along with eight quick move-in homes. The collection features open-concept living spaces, designer kitchens, spacious owner's suites,

Located in Katy, Sunterra has become one of the region’s most desirable places to call home thanks to its award-winning amenities, highly acclaimed Katy ISD schools, convenient access to major employment corridors, and vibrant community atmosphere. Residents enjoy resort-style living featuring the Crystal Lagoon®, lazy river, pools, walking trails, fitness facilities, playgrounds, expansive green spaces and planned community events.

StoneManor Homes will offer a carefully selected lineup of floor plans designed to meet the needs of today’s homebuyers, with new homes starting from the $300,000s. The collection features open-concept living spaces, designer kitchens, spacious owner's suites, flexible living areas, and modern architectural details that combine everyday functionality with elevated style. Homebuyers will have the opportunity to choose from a variety of one- and two-story plans.

“Our team is thrilled to officially break ground in Sunterra,” said Jay Douglas, president of Land Acquisitions. “This community represents everything today’s buyers are looking for—excellent schools, incredible amenities, convenient access throughout West Houston, and a true sense of community. We’re excited to bring our distinctive home designs and commitment to quality craftsmanship to the most desirable addresses in Katy.”

The new model home will showcase StoneManor’s signature design philosophy, featuring carefully curated interior finishes, flexible floor plans, and premium included features that demonstrate the value homeowners can expect throughout the community.

Construction is now underway, with the first quick move-in homes anticipated to become available late fall. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to join the VIP interest list to receive updates on home releases, pricing, grand opening announcements, and exclusive opportunities before the official model home opening.

For more information about StoneManor Homes in Sunterra, available floor plans, or to join the VIP list, visit the StoneManor Homes Sunterra community page.

About StoneManor Homes

StoneManor Homes builds distinctive new homes throughout the Greater Houston area, offering thoughtfully crafted residences from the $300,000s to over $1 million. Combining timeless architecture with modern functionality, StoneManor Homes is committed to delivering exceptional quality, lasting value, and an outstanding homebuying experience across every community it serves.

Alicia Lynch

Marketing@stonemanorhomes.com

346-299-5298

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf0f576c-399f-4c33-a9b5-d928a40dd1b7