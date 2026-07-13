Meet the Gizmo Watch 4: Verizon’s new kid-friendly smartwatch

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced the launch of the new Gizmo Watch 4, expanding the Verizon Family ecosystem. Designed to give parents and guardians peace of mind, the newest kid-friendly smartwatch introduces next-level safety features, like Watch Removal Detection alerts, real-time location insights, and real-time severe weather notifications (coming soon) to keep families connected and protected. Starting today, customers can get the Gizmo Watch 4 for free with a new line, avoid activation fees with Verizon Loyalty and unlock exclusive rewards through Verizon Shine.

The Gizmo Watch 4 was designed with real parents in mind to build trust and ease everyday worries. It acts like an invisible safety net, giving kids the freedom they crave at an incredible value without putting them in front of social media apps or unfiltered web browsers.

Gizmo Watch 4: Key Features

Safety: Peace of mind with real-time location insights, custom safe zones, watch removal alerts and a distraction-free school mode feature. Guardians can add up to 40 trusted contacts to block strangers.

Peace of mind with real-time location insights, custom safe zones, watch removal alerts and a distraction-free school mode feature. Guardians can add up to 40 trusted contacts to block strangers. Durability & performance: Features a new water-resistant design with a 1.6-inch scratch-resistant glass screen. Powered by a faster processor and a battery that lasts up to 3 days, it supports high-quality video calling on Verizon's reliable network.

Features a new water-resistant design with a 1.6-inch scratch-resistant glass screen. Powered by a faster processor and a battery that lasts up to 3 days, it supports high-quality video calling on Verizon's reliable network. Ecosystem integration: Links seamlessly with the Verizon Family app for centralized management of the watch and its safety and wellness features. It even includes fun tools like step counters, to-do lists and kid-friendly educational tools.



Gizmo Watch 4 can be managed directly in the Verizon Family app, so parents can easily track the watch location, manage trusted contacts and set safe zones in one convenient dashboard, making it easy to keep tabs on what matters most.

Big savings, epic experiences and merchandise drops for the whole family

Verizon is making it more affordable and more rewarding to keep the entire household connected. By enrolling in the new Verizon loyalty program using the My Verizon app, standard Gizmo Watch activation and device upgrade fees are a thing of the past.

And with Verizon Shine , Verizon customers have a reason to look forward to Monday, all year round. All Verizon customers on any plan can enter weekly for a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences, alongside daily drops including tickets to concerts and sporting events, exclusive merchandise, dining vouchers, gift cards and more.

Pricing, availability and special promotions

Just in time for the busy back-to-school season, Verizon is offering a special promotion from July 9 through September 3, 2026: New and existing customers can get a free Gizmo Watch 4 when purchasing the device on a 36-month payment plan with a new watch line ($10 a month plus taxes and fees). The value is given as $180 promotional credits, applied over 36 months.

Order your Gizmo Watch 4 today in two kid-focused colors: Dusk Blue and Pistachio Pin at verizon.com or inside the My Verizon App. And, visit Parenting in a Digital World for more information to help you keep your kids safe.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores

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Media contact:

Herbert Nyarko

herbert.aidoo-nyarko@verizon.com