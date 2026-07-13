Tech Company Blew Past Its $50 Billion AI Spending Target. Now It's Preparing to Spend Up to $95 Billion.

Washington, D.C., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence has become one of the biggest investment stories of our time. Almost every week, another company announces bigger data centers, faster chips, or another investment worth billions to stay ahead in the AI race.

In a new free presentation , economist and former government advisor Jim Rickards says one recent announcement stands out. He believes it shows just how much money companies are now willing to spend, and borrow, to stay in the game.

One of the world's largest technology companies recently revealed it spent about $55.7 billion on capital expenses in its most recent fiscal year. That was well above its earlier target of roughly $50 billion. The company also told investors that spending could reach as much as $95 billion next year. That is far more than Wall Street expected.

Rickards believes this isn't just about one company's growth plans. He says it's another sign that the AI boom is entering a new phase. One where investors start paying less attention to promises and more attention to whether all this spending can actually deliver.

The Cost of Winning

Artificial intelligence isn't just software. Behind every new AI model sit huge investments in data centers, specialized chips, networking gear, cooling systems, and electricity. Building all of that costs billions before a company knows how much revenue it will bring in.

For years, investors cheered these spending announcements as proof that AI demand was strong. Now some analysts are asking a different question. How much spending is too much?

The company also disclosed that it has already raised about $43 billion in debt and $5 billion through stock offerings to fund its AI buildout. Executives said they may look for another $40 billion as construction continues. Those numbers show just how much money the AI race now demands.

A New Phase of the AI Boom

Rickards believes announcements like this are about more than one company. In his latest presentation , he argues the AI story is entering a new phase. "The early story was about possibility," Rickards explains. "Now the story is about economics."

He points out that companies have already poured extraordinary sums into artificial intelligence. The next question investors may start asking is whether those investments can produce the earnings needed to justify today's expectations.

Rickards says this is a pattern investors have seen before. History is full of technologies that changed the world but struggled to meet their early financial hype. Railroads. Telecommunications. The dotcom boom. Each drew massive investment before the business models caught up. Rickards believes today's AI race deserves the same scrutiny.

Why July 29 Could Matter

Rickards points to the upcoming earnings season, especially reports expected around July 29, as an important moment. Several major AI companies are set to report quarterly results, update investors on spending, and talk about future demand.

Rickards believes those reports could offer one of the clearest signs yet of whether the billions flowing into AI are finally starting to pay off.

A Free Presentation

Rickards recently released a free online presentation explaining why he believes the AI boom has reached a turning point.

In it, he looks at the staggering amount of money going into artificial intelligence, why corporate borrowing has picked up, what recent announcements may signal about the road ahead, and why he thinks the coming weeks could matter more than investors realize.

The presentation is available online HERE .

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist and investment strategist who has spent decades studying financial crises, capital markets, and systemic risk. His career has included advisory work with the U.S. Treasury, the Department of Defense, and the U.S. intelligence community, where he focused on financial threats and economic security. Today he researches major shifts in global markets, monetary policy, and new investment trends.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand the forces shaping their wealth.