CORRECTION -- HII

ARLINGTON, Va., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The release issued earlier today by HII (NYSE: HII) was issued in error. The release has been replaced as follows:



Media Advisory — Media Invited to HII Unmanned Autonomy Briefing

What: As the U.S. Navy and allied navies accelerate the integration of manned and unmanned maritime operations, one technology will be essential to mission success: proven, reliable autonomy.



Join HII experts for an exclusive media briefing on the Odyssey Autonomous Control System (ACS), HII’s proven autonomy software powering the next generation of intelligent unmanned vehicles.



Built on an open architecture, Odyssey ACS combines advanced autonomy, navigation, communications, onboard processing and modular interfaces that enable the rapid integration of commercial, government and customer-developed payloads.



The system transforms any vehicles into intelligent robotic platforms capable of collaborative autonomy, sensor fusion and enhanced perception across a broad range of missions.



Already deployed on REMUS unmanned underwater vehicles in more than 30 countries and ROMULUS unmanned surface vehicles, Odyssey ACS provides a proven foundation for future integrated operations while reducing technology risk, lowering lifecycle costs and enabling rapid capability upgrades.



During this briefing, HII experts will discuss how Odyssey ACS is helping shape the future of U.S. Navy and allied undersea operations and why trusted autonomy will be a decisive advantage in the evolving maritime battlespace.



When: Monday, July 20, 2026

10:30 –11:30 a.m. Eastern time



RSVP: Members of the media interested in participating should contact Greg McCarthy at gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com for call-in details.



About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii





Media Contact

Greg McCarthy

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com