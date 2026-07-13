Golden, Crispy and Packed with Flavor: Taco John’s Unveils the Chipotle Chicken Trio Starring the New Crunchy Dorado Taco

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Taco John’s® is bringing guests new ways to experience West-Mex™ cuisine with the Crunchy Dorado Taco headlining the Chipotle Chicken Trio, three new limited-time menu offerings featuring premium ingredients, smoky chipotle flavor, and exceptional value.

Inspired by the craveability of traditional dorado-style tacos, the new Crunchy Dorado Taco delivers a twist on the classic taco experience at an unbeatable value with two for $6. Featuring a brand new, extra-crunchy shell, the taco is loaded with savory chipotle shredded chicken, creamy Chipotle Ranch, shredded lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and house-made Pico de Gallo for bold flavors and hint of spice in every bite.

In addition to the Crunchy Dorado Taco, the lineup includes two other chipotle-inspired creations this summer:

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

A warm flour tortilla comes packed with chipotle shredded chicken, melty four-cheese blend, and creamy Chipotle Ranch for a rich, flavorful meal.

Chipotle Chicken Burrito

This hearty burrito features a warm flour tortilla filled with refried beans, chipotle shredded chicken, savory red rice, Cheddar cheese, new Chipotle Ranch, crisp shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and sour cream.

“From the crispy textures to rich, smoky chipotle flavors, our chefs and flavor experts have cooked up the Crunchy Dorado Taco and chipotle chicken creations to bring a premium, craveable experience to our guests this summer,” said Kevin Flaherty, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco John’s.

The Chipotle Chicken Trio will be available for a limited time beginning today.

Summer Deal Days Continue!

The summer flavor celebration continues during Taco Bravo® Day on July 29 with Beef Taco Bravos for just $1 each. This day honors the iconic Taco Bravo—a longtime guest favorite and in contention to be named the best fast food taco in America for the second year running*. The limited-time offer delivers unbeatable value and gives fans another reason to visit Taco John's this summer.

Guests can find more unbeatable value with Taco John’s Big Bold Deals, including a new $3 Deal that includes a Beef Crispy Taco and freshly fried white corn tortilla chips with warm nacho cheese. Other deals include the $5 meal (Beef Crispy Taco, Bean Burrito, freshly fried white corn tortilla chips with warm nacho cheese, and a small drink), $7 meal (Beef Crispy Taco, Beef Softshell Taco, Nacho Crunch Burrito, freshly fried white corn tortilla chips with warm nacho cheese, and a small drink), and $9 meal (Beef Crispy Taco, Beef Stuffed Grilled Taco, Combination Burrito, freshly fried white corn tortilla chips with warm nacho cheese, and a small drink).

For more information or to find a location (look for longer weekend hours this summer!), visit TacoJohns.com or download the Taco John’s app, which also includes access to exclusive savings.

About Taco John’s®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-Mex™—a land for wide-open appetites, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With more than 300 restaurants in 21 states, Taco John’s® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won’t find anywhere else— like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, named the best fast food taco in America*. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation’s top chains to watch. For more information, visit TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

*https://tacojohns.com/taco-johns-taco-bravo-named-best-fast-food-taco-in-annual-usa-todays-10best-survey/

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

PR for Taco John’s

josh@fikacollective.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34b31fc0-b264-4761-85c9-736a50e10cc9

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