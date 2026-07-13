Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Torrente in Eagle, Idaho

EAGLE, Idaho, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Torrente, a new luxury home community in Eagle, Idaho. Located at 2615 N. Hartley Way, Torrente offers an impressive collection of single-family home designs, thoughtfully curated amenities, and a highly desirable location near recreation, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Torrente features a variety of luxury home designs starting from the mid-$500,000s, with single-story and two-story floor plans ranging from approximately 1,560 to more than 4,760 square feet. Homes are thoughtfully designed with open-concept living spaces, premium finishes, and personalization opportunities, including select home sites that accommodate boat and recreational vehicle (RV) garages. Home shoppers can choose from a wide range of options to create a home that reflects their unique lifestyle and preferences.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





The community's amenity offerings include a clubhouse with a great room, outdoor pool, pickleball courts, playground, splash pad, dog park, scenic walking trails, and expansive green spaces. Residents will enjoy convenient access to Eagle Island State Park, the Boise foothills, the Boise River, and a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, biking, fishing, and swimming. Torrente is also just minutes from downtown Eagle, Boise, and Meridian, offering easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and major employment centers.

"Torrente represents an exciting opportunity for home shoppers seeking luxury living in one of the Treasure Valley's most desirable locations," said Ryan Hammons, Division President of Toll Brothers in Idaho. "With exceptional home designs, outstanding community amenities, and convenient access to everything Eagle has to offer, Torrente delivers the lifestyle today's customers are looking for."

The community is now selling, and quick move-in homes are also available, featuring professionally curated designer finishes for buyers seeking a faster move-in timeline.

For more information about Torrente and other Toll Brothers communities in Idaho, call 208-780-6729 or visit TollBrothers.com/ID.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)