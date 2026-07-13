Syntiant Named to Orange County’s Best Places to Work List for Seventh Consecutive Year

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a leading provider of full-stack, low-power physical AI solutions comprising sensors, processors and ML models, today announced that it has been named one of the 2026 “Best Places to Work in Orange County” by the Orange County Business Journal for the seventh straight year.

The annual recognition is based on a comprehensive assessment that includes an employer questionnaire and confidential employee surveys measuring workplace practices, culture and employee satisfaction.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the best places to work in Orange County,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “This achievement reflects the dedication and teamwork of our employees, who make Syntiant a company we are proud to be part of every day.”

The “Best Places to Work in Orange County” program is presented by the Orange County Business Journal in partnership with Workforce Research Group. More information about the program can be found at https://bestplacestoworkorangecounty.com/.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is a leader in physical AI, delivering highly efficient processor, sensor and software solutions for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing. With tens of millions of purpose-built Neural Decision Processors and machine learning models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s full-stack physical AI platform delivers ultra-low-power, always-on intelligence that can sense, decide and act autonomously in real time. From earbuds to satellites, the company enables advanced edge AI capabilities across a broad range of consumer and industrial applications, connecting the physical and digital worlds. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X ( @Syntiantcorp ) or LinkedIn .

Contact:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson

gmedici@pondel.com

310.279.5968