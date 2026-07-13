Lakefront Announces Paulo Fontoura has Resigned from its Board following his Appointment as Global Head of R&D at Sanofi

Mechelen, Belgium; July 13, 2026, 22:01 CET; Lakefront Biotherapeutics NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: LKFT) today announced that following his appointment as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research & Development Pharma at Sanofi SA, Dr. Paulo Fontoura has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors.

“I want to congratulate Paulo on this important assignment and sincerely thank him for his insight and guidance during his tenure on our Board,” said Gino Santini, Chair of the Board of Directors. “We wish him the best of luck in his new position and we expect to appoint a successor at the earliest practical opportunity.”

About Lakefront® Biotherapeutics

Lakefront Biotherapeutics (formerly known as Galapagos) is a biotechnology company dedicated to building a differentiated pipeline of medicines for patients with serious diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company has established a clinical‑stage portfolio in immunology and inflammation, anchored by gamgertamig, a potential first‑in‑class BCMAxCD3 T‑cell engager for autoimmune diseases. Backed by deep deal‑making expertise, operational flexibility, and a strong capital position, Lakefront identifies, acquires, and advances high‑quality assets with clear potential to deliver meaningful patient impact and long‑term shareholder value. For more information, visit https://www.lakefrontbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

For further information, contact Lakefront Biotherapeutics:

Investor Relations

Sherri Spear

+1 412 522 6418

sherri.spear@lakefrontbio.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, all of which involve certain risks and uncertainties. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “upcoming,” “future,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “potential,” “forward,” “goal,” “next,” “continue,” “should,” “encouraging,” “aim,” “progress,” “remain,” “explore,” and “further,” as well as similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Lakefront’s plans to appoint a new director to the Board of Directors. Lakefront cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause actual events, financial condition and liquidity, performance, or achievements, or the industry in which we operate, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if Lakefront’s results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which Lakefront operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, without limitation, the risk that Lakefront will encounter challenges appointing or retaining a new director and that Lakefront may not be able to realize the expected benefits from the appointment of a new director. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lakefront’s filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in Lakefront’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and Lakefront’s subsequent filings and reports filed with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if the result of Lakefront’s operations, financial condition and liquidity, or the industry in which we operate, are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results, performance or achievements in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this release. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in Lakefront’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

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