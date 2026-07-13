Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Announces Executive Leadership Transition as Company Advances Next Phase of Growth

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARS) today announced that Aziz Mottiwala, Chief Commercial Officer, is departing the Company to pursue a new opportunity as Chief Executive Officer of a public medical device company. Effective immediately, Neera Clase, formerly Senior Vice President of Market Access, will serve as Interim Chief Commercial Officer while Tarsus conducts a search for a permanent successor.

Since joining Tarsus in 2021, Ms. Clase has played an integral role in the Company's evolution from a clinical-stage organization to a successful commercial biopharmaceutical company with one of the best launches in eye care to date. Her leadership has helped shape Tarsus’ strategy, advance its strategic priorities and position the Company for sustained long-term growth. Her appointment reflects the depth of experience across the Company’s commercial leadership team, as well as its ongoing focus on leadership development and succession planning.

The leadership transition comes as Tarsus enters its next phase of growth following the successful commercialization of XDEMVY® and the acquisition of iRenix Medical, Inc., which expands Tarsus’ pipeline and further strengthens its position as a leading eye care company.

"One of the things I'm most proud of is the caliber of leaders we've been able to attract to Tarsus. Aziz's appointment as CEO of a public medical device company is a reflection of his exceptional leadership and impact, and we're excited to see him take this next step," said Bobby Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Tarsus. "Just as importantly, this transition comes at a moment of tremendous momentum for Tarsus. XDEMVY continues to grow, our pipeline is expanding, and we're entering one of the most exciting chapters in our Company's history. Neera has played a pivotal role in building the commercial capabilities that position us for continued success, and she will be supported by an exceptional team of leaders as we continue executing our strategy and delivering for patients."

"Being part of the Tarsus team has been one of the greatest privileges of my career," said Mr. Mottiwala. "I'm grateful to Bobby and this entire team for the opportunity to help build one of the strongest commercial organizations in our industry – one that knows how to win, how to lead and, most importantly, puts patients first. I have complete confidence in Neera and the entire commercial leadership team to continue raising the bar and leading Tarsus into its next chapter."

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of ocular rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease, both of which are in Phase 2, and IRX-101 for potential use as an ocular antiseptic.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include statements regarding the potential benefits of the new executive leader, the potential of the Company’s pipeline, and quotations from Tarsus’ management. The words, without limitation, “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Further, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements and they are detailed from time to time in the reports Tarsus files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Tarsus’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed on February 23, 2026 and in Tarsus' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed on May 6, 2026, copies of which are posted on its website and are available from Tarsus without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Tarsus’ management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Tarsus specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Adrienne Kemp

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

(949) 922-0801

akemp@tarsusrx.com

Investor Contact:

David Nakasone

Head of Investor Relations

(949) 620-3223

DNakasone@tarsusrx.com