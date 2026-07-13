Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Zynex, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Zynex misled investors about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, specifically failing to disclose: (1) that Zynex shipped products, including electrodes, in excess of need; (2) that, as a result of this practice, the Company inflated its revenue; (3) that the Company’s practice of filing false claims drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare; (4) that, as a result, it was reasonably likely that Zynex would face adverse consequences, including removal from insurer networks and penalties from the federal government; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own ZYXI and purchased prior to March 13, 2023 please contact Sophia Anne Silayan by email at sophiaanne@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814