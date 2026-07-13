Fluence to Provide U.S. Domestic Content Smartstack System for Avantus 800 MWh Rexford 2 Project in Southern California

ARLINGTON, Va., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimization software, today announced an agreement with Avantus to provide its advanced Smartstack™ energy storage solution and turnkey Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services for the Rexford 2 project.

Located in Tulare County, California, Rexford 2 will include a 200 MW / 800 MWh battery energy storage system paired with a solar facility. Once operational, the project is expected to deliver firm, on-demand capacity to the California grid, enough to power 84,000 Southern California homes with clean, reliable energy.

Fluence will deploy its 4-hour duration Smartstack system incorporating U.S. domestic content. The system will utilize Fluence’s network of partner manufacturing facilities in states including Utah, South Carolina, and Texas, where key components such as battery cells, modules, enclosures, and thermal management systems are produced. By drawing on this U.S.-based manufacturing network, the project will support the continued advancement of domestically produced energy storage technology.

“Delivering a project of this magnitude requires deep expertise to help ensure long-term performance. By combining our end-to-end EPC capabilities with our advanced, U.S.-built Smartstack solution, we are streamlining deployment for Avantus,” said John Zahurancik, Chief Customer Success Officer at Fluence. “We are proud to leverage our proven track record to build a highly reliable and flexible power foundation for California’s energy future.”

“Providing affordable, reliable clean energy solutions at scale requires the right partners. Our work with Fluence on Rexford 2 will strengthen the grid, build domestic supply chains, and bring much-needed energy capacity to California,” said Tony Frontino, Executive Vice President of Strategic Sourcing and Asset Management at Avantus.

Rexford 2 is expected to create more than 500 union jobs at peak construction, in addition to permanent local operations roles. The project is projected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in local tax revenue for Tulare County, supporting public services and infrastructure. Additionally, Rexford 2 will be constructed on previously disturbed land, minimizing environmental impacts.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027, and the project is targeted to reach commercial operation in late 2028.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid, from powering the next generation of AI-driven data centers to unlocking the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn or X. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated operational performance of the Rexford 2 project, including capacity, projected construction and commercial operation timelines, expected impact of these projects on the local economy, including local labor force, tax revenue, public services and infrastructure, and environment, de-risking expectations, and statements regarding beliefs, assumptions, prospects, plans, and objectives of management. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as "may," "possible," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "commits", "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, severe weather events impacting the project and timelines, changes to the regulatory environment in the United States and/or California, general economic conditions, the potential for political, social, or economic unrest, terrorism, hostilities or war, unforeseen circumstances outside of Fluence’s control which may cause the energy storage system to not perform as anticipated, and such factors set forth under Item 1A."Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 29 2025, and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

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Email: media.corporate@fluenceenergy.com

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