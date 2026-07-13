New Survey by Bloom Ads Reveals Billboard Advertising Drives Massive Consumer Action and Digital Traffic

Woodland Hills, CA, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Ads, Inc., an award-winning, woman-owned media agency with over 25 years of industry experience, has released the results of a comprehensive new consumer survey exploring the effectiveness of modern Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising. The findings prove that despite a highly digitized media landscape, billboard advertising is not only surviving—it is actively fueling the digital marketing funnel.

57% of consumers say they search for a brand after seeing a billboard that resonates with them.

38.7% of consumers say that digital roadside ads build the most brand trust.

27.3% of consumers say that funny or memorable messages are most likely to drive a purchase.

"Our research consistently shows that outdoor advertising drives real, measurable consumer behavior," said the Bloom Ads Team. "Because a physical billboard requires a tangible commitment, consumers inherently perceive the brand behind it as established, credible, and trustworthy. For businesses looking to capture attention while consumers are in motion and close to the point of purchase, OOH delivers an incredibly low CPM and a high-impact return on investment."

The survey highlights that billboards punch well above their weight in driving purchase influence for local businesses, retail products, entertainment venues, and shopping centers.

For more detailed strategic breakdowns or to plan a custom, results-driven media campaign, visit Bloom Ads’ official website .

About Bloom Ads, Inc.

Bloom Ads is an award-winning, woman-owned full-service advertising agency based in Woodland Hills, CA. With more than 25 years of experience, Bloom Ads provides expert media strategy, creative services, and real-time data science and analytics to optimize ad spend and ROI for brands nationwide. Specializing in integrated campaigns across social, SEM, programmatic, TV/CTV, audio, and Out-of-Home media, Bloom Ads creates tailored solutions that turn audience attention into tangible growth.