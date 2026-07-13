Mustang Closes Sale of El Cobre Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Minerals Limited ("Mustang" or the "Company") (TSX-V: MMX; OTCQB: MMXLF) announces that it has closed the previously announced sale of all of the shares of Minera Alondra S.A. de C.V., an indirectly wholly-owned Mexican subsidiary of the Company which owns the El Cobre Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Mexico ("El Cobre"), to Minerales Criticos De Mexico, S.A.P.I. De C.V. for total cash consideration of US$1,500,000 (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was previously announced by the Company in its news release dated June 24, 2026.

About Mustang

Mustang is an exploration company focussed on copper and gold targets in Nevada, USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Morgan J. Poliquin"

Morgan Poliquin, Ph.D., P.Eng.

President and CEO, Mustang Minerals Limited

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Mustang Minerals Limited

Tel. 604.689.7644

Email: info@mustang-minerals.com

http://www.mustang-minerals.com/