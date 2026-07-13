Canon Announces U.S. Unveiling of Next-Generation varioPRESS iV7 at thINK Ahead 2026

Melville, NY, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the U.S. unveiling of its next-generation B2+ sheetfed inkjet press, the varioPRESS iV7, at the thINK Ahead 2026 conference in Boca Raton, FL. The event will mark the first installation and live demonstration of the varioPRESS iV7 in the United States, offering attendees an exclusive look at Canon’s latest advancements in high-volume digital production.

Building on the announcement of the varioPRESS iV7 in May 2024, Canon’s U.S. unveiling represents the next phase of the platform’s global rollout, underscoring the company’s continued investment in production inkjet innovation and its commitment to helping print service providers worldwide accelerate the transition from offset to digital.

This momentum follows a successful European showcase at Canon’s Power to Move event, held June 16-17, 2026 at the Canon Customer Experience Center in Venlo, the Netherlands. Demonstrated to close to 300 attendees from 27 countries in the EMEA region, the varioPRESS iV7 received an enthusiastic reception for its high-volume performance, image quality, and operational efficiency, reinforcing strong market interest across regions.

The varioPRESS iV7 is designed to deliver a powerful combination of productivity, print quality, and operational efficiency for commercial printers, photobook production, direct mail providers, and publishing environments. Operating in the B2+ format segment, it expands Canon’s production print portfolio into a critical market category, bridging the gap between smaller-format digital presses and larger production systems, and further strengthening Canon’s end-to-end production print offering. This momentum is further reflected in Canon’s recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide High-Speed Inkjet 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52990625, December 2025), highlighting the company’s strength in innovation, portfolio breadth, and customer-focused strategy.

The varioPRESS iV7 has groundbreaking speeds of up to 8,700 19.7" x 27.5" B2 sheets per hour rivaling that of a half-size offset press. Having the flexibility to handle any size sheet from 13" x 19" up to an available 24.5" x 29.5" custom size optionFootnote1, the varioPRESS iV7 is designed to enable printers to maximize output economics such as enabling 6-up letter page impositioning on a 23" x 29" standard B2+ sheet size. Its combination of inkjet architecture, media versatility, and workflow integration is designed to help print providers increase throughput, expand application capabilities, and optimize production efficiency demonstrating how offset-class productivity and versatility can be achieved in a digital production environment, while maintaining consistent high image quality across a wide range of applications.

Built on more than a decade of Canon leadership in sheetfed inkjet technology, beginning with the varioPRINT i300, varioPRINT iX3200 and varioPRINT iX1700, the varioPRESS iV7 reflects the continued evolution of Canon’s production inkjet platform, combining proven innovation with new levels of productivity and application flexibility.

“The U.S. unveiling of the varioPRESS iV7 represents an important milestone in bringing our next-generation inkjet technology closer to our customers,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “As print providers continue to look for ways to drive efficiency, expand application capabilities, and adapt to changing market dynamics, the varioPRESS iV7 is designed to help them move forward with confidence and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

Attendees at thINK Ahead 2026 will have the opportunity to see the varioPRESS iV7 in a live production environment for the first time in the United States. Demonstrations will highlight the varioPRESS iV7’s ability to handle high-volume commercial demands with consistent high quality and efficiency. Notably, the live application demos will highlight the platform’s B2+ (23" x 29") format leveraging the imposition advantage of the larger sheet size to deliver up to a 100% productivity boost over industry-standard B2 (20" x 29") size.

Canon will support the unveiling with a range of media and content activities, including executive commentary, product imagery, and event coverage capturing customer engagement and live demonstrations.

For more information about Canon production print solutions, visit www.usa.canon.com/production.

Availability

The varioPRESS iV7 is expected to be generally available in the United States in the first quarter of 2027.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.Footnote2 Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

Utilizing the 29.5x24” format requires custom-ordered paper stock and may impact overall production and material costs. Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

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