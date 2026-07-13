Osisko Metals Announces Conversion of Glencore Canada's US$25 Million Convertible Debenture

TORONTO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) announces that Glencore Canada Corporation ("Glencore Canada"), the holder of the Company's US$25,000,000 senior secured convertible debenture dated July 14, 2023 (the "Convertible Debenture"), has exercised its right to convert the Convertible Debenture into securities of the Company in accordance with its terms, as more particularly described below. Conversion of the Convertible Debenture remains subject to the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

Pursuant to a conversion notice delivered by Glencore Canada on June 25, 2026 (the "Conversion Notice"), the initial principal amount of US$25,000,000 under the Convertible Debenture, together with all capitalized and uncapitalized, unpaid and accrued interest thereunder (the "Interest"), have been converted into units of the Company (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant").

Conversion of Initial Principal : The conversion of the initial principal amount of the Convertible Debenture (US$25,000,000) resulted in the issuance of 88,962,500 Units, consisting of 88,962,500 Common Shares and 44,481,250 Warrants, at a conversion price of C$0.40 per Unit. Each Warrant issued in respect of the conversion of the initial principal had an exercise price of C$0.46 per Common Share.



: The conversion of the initial principal amount of the Convertible Debenture (US$25,000,000) resulted in the issuance of 88,962,500 Units, consisting of 88,962,500 Common Shares and 44,481,250 Warrants, at a conversion price of C$0.40 per Unit. Each Warrant issued in respect of the conversion of the initial principal had an exercise price of C$0.46 per Common Share. Conversion of Interest : The conversion of the Interest (US$7,617,438.72) resulted in the issuance of 6,862,444 Units, consisting of 6,862,444 Common Shares and 3,431,222 Warrants, at a conversion price of C$1.58 per Unit, being the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX on June 24, 2026 (the date preceding the date of the Conversion Notice) in accordance with the terms of the Convertible Debenture. Each Warrant issued in respect of the conversion of Interest has an exercise price of C$1.68 per Common Share.





Glencore Canada has elected to exercise, on a cashless basis, all 44,481,250 Warrants issued pursuant to the conversion of the initial principal amount of the Convertible Debenture, at an exercise price of C$0.46 per Common Share, resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 32,301,860 Common Shares to Glencore Canada (the "Warrant Exercise").

Glencore Canada continues to hold the 3,431,222 Warrants issued pursuant to the conversion of the Interest. These Warrants expire on August 7, 2026.

After giving effect to the transactions described above, Glencore Canada beneficially owns or controls, directly or indirectly, 128,126,804 Common Shares and 3,431,222 Warrants, representing approximately (i) 14.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, and (ii) 14.7% of the Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis (assuming for this purpose only the exercise of the 3,431,222 Warrants held by Glencore Canada).

Early Warning Disclosure

Immediately prior to the conversion of the Convertible Debenture, Glencore Canada did not beneficially own or control, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company other than the Convertible Debenture. If the Convertible Debenture had been converted in full (including the principal and unpaid Interest thereon) immediately prior to the conversion, Glencore Canada would have beneficially owned an aggregate of 95,824,944 Common Shares and 47,912,472 Warrants, representing (i) approximately 11.2% of the Common Shares that would then have been issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis, and (ii) approximately 15.9% of the Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis (assuming, for this purpose, only the exercise of the 47,912,472 Warrants held by Glencore Canada).

After giving effect to the conversion of the Convertible Debenture and the Warrant Exercise, Glencore Canada beneficially owns or controls, directly or indirectly, 128,126,804 Common Shares and 3,431,222 Warrants, representing (i) approximately 14.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, and (ii) approximately 14.7% of the Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis (assuming, for this purpose, only the exercise of the 3,431,222 Warrants held by Glencore Canada).

Glencore Canada acquired the Common Shares and Warrants for investment purposes and will continue to monitor the business, prospects, financial condition and potential capital requirements of the Company. Depending on its evaluation of these and other factors, Glencore Canada may from time to time in the future decrease or increase its direct or indirect ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise, or may in the future develop plans or intentions relating to any of the other actions listed in (a) through (k) of Form 62-103F1 – Required Disclosure Under the Early Warning Requirements. Glencore Canada may also in the future exercise its rights under the investor rights agreement between Glencore Canada and the Company dated July 14, 2023.

For the purposes of this news release and the early warning disclosure herein, the number and percentages of Common Shares beneficially owned or controlled by Glencore Canada are calculated based on the Company having issued and outstanding: (i) 762,559,657 Common Shares immediately prior to the conversion of the Convertible Debenture; and (ii) 890,686,461 Common Shares immediately following completion of the conversion of the Convertible Debenture and the Warrant Exercise.

This portion of this news release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Persons who wish to obtain a copy of the early warning report to be filed by Glencore Canada may obtain a copy of such report (i) from SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile, or (ii) by contacting Peter Fuchs by telephone (at +1 416-305-9273) or by email (at peter.fuchs@glencore.ca).

Glencore Canada's address is 100 King Street West, Suite 6900, P.O. Box 403, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5X 1E3. Glencore Canada is incorporated under the laws of Ontario and is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Glencore plc.

The Company's head office is located at 155 University Avenue, Suite 1440, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5H 3B7.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine site is located near Murdochville in Québec's Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper deposits, with current pit-constrained Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.83 Bt averaging 0.32% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 239 Mt averaging 0.46% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' April 14, 2026 news release entitled "Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper". Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada's largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt averaging 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt averaging 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' June 25, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq". The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, NWT, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometres of viable haul roads.

For Further Information

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Don Njegovan, President

Email: info@osiskometals.com

Phone: (416) 500-4129

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: receipt of the final approval of the TSX.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: the ability of exploration results, including drilling, to accurately predict mineralization; errors in geological modelling; insufficient data; equity and debt capital markets; future spot prices of copper, molybdenum and silver; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.