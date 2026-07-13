Mountain America Credit Union Awards $40,000 in Show Up for Teachers Grants

SANDY, Utah, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, in partnership with Utah First Lady Abby Cox’s Show Up for Teachers initiative, announced the 40 recipients of this year’s Show Up for Teachers Grants, marking the program’s second year. Each educator was awarded a $1,000 grant through the Mountain America Foundation to support innovative classroom projects and create meaningful learning opportunities for students.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“Each year, we’re inspired by the creativity and dedication Utah educators bring to their classrooms,” said Sharlene Wells, chief public affairs officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “These grants help turn great ideas into reality, providing teachers resources to create engaging learning experiences for their students. We’re proud to continue supporting the educators who make such a lasting difference in their communities.”

The grant recipients were recognized during the annual Show Up for Teachers Conference at the Mountain America Expo Center. During the event, First Lady Abby Cox joined Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America Credit Union, in celebrating the educators and their commitment to student success. More than 2,000 educators from across Utah attended the conference for a day of professional development, networking and support.

Recipients were selected from a competitive pool of applicants based on the strength of their project ideas, planned use of grant funding and potential impact on student learning. Proposed projects included hands-on STEM activities, literacy initiatives and other inventive resources designed to improve student learning.

To view a full list of Show Up for Teachers Grant recipients, click here.

To learn more about Mountain America’s community involvement, visit macu.com/newsroom.