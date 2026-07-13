HBSS Alerts Commvault (CVLT) Investors to Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman, a national shareholder rights firm, alerts investors in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) that a newly filed securities class action lawsuit has expanded the alleged class period. The lawsuit now covers investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Commvault securities between January 28, 2025, and January 26, 2026, inclusive.

Hagens Berman is investigating the claims pled in the pending litigation and encourages Commvault investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Expanded Alleged Class Period: Jan. 28, 2025 – Jan. 26, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 17, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/cvlt

Contact the Firm Now: CVLT@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

View our latest video summary of the allegations: www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUMo4d2ZLkI

Expanded Scope of Allegations

The new suit, City of Fort Lauderdale Police and Firefighters' Retirement System v. Commvault Systems, Inc., et al., extends the start of the alleged fraud period from April 29, 2025, back to January 28, 2025. This expansion captures a broader range of investor activity and expands the claims brought against the company and its senior executives regarding their business disclosures.

Focus of CVLT Securities Class Action Litigation:

The litigation alleges that Defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose that:

Commvault’s competitive positioning was materially weaker than Defendants had represented to investors;

Due to the undisclosed increase in competition, Commvault was forced to make significant concessions on price and contract duration for its software licenses;

As these concessions became unsustainable, SaaS became a larger portion of the Company’s sales mix;

The increasing mix of SaaS sales, which carry shorter term durations and lower ASPs, negatively impacted the Company’s margin and NNARR; and

As a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.





The truth allegedly emerged before markets opened on January 27, 2026, when Commvault announced its third-quarter fiscal year 20261 financial results. Commvault disclosed NNARR in constant currency of $39 million, missing analysts’ expectations of approximately $45 million. Chief Accounting Officer Danielle Abrahamsen (“CAO Abrahamsen”) revealed that the mix of SaaS deals increased to “70%” during the quarter and highlighted that “landing these customers at a 2 to 3x smaller ASP than software . . . does have a significant impact on ARR.”

On this news, the price of Commvault common stock fell $40.23 per share, or about 31%, to close at a price of $89.13 per share on January 27, 2026.

HBSS Investigation

“We continue to investigate whether Commvault misled investors about its operational performance and financial reporting during the alleged expanded class period, as the new complaint contends” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation of the pending claims.

If you invested in Commvault and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now.

If you’d like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Commvault case and the firm’s investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Commvault should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email CVLT@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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